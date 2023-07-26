Butterflies are fluttering in the stomachs of 720 students as they prepare for the annual Wollongong School Choral Festival.
This is the festival's first time back at Wollongong Town Hall since 2019 after the festival was cancelled twice by COVID, before returning in a reduced capacity to Crown Street Mall amphitheatre in 2022.
The festival is on August 1, 2 and 3, with students from 18 Illawarra schools to perform, including around 60 from Woonona Public School.
Year 6 students Albie Dixon and Ciara Smith from Woonona PS are among the choral performers.
"I'm a bit nervous, I'm scared I might forget the lyrics," Albie, 11, said.
Ciara, 11, is excited but she's also "really nervous" that she might forget some of the words.
During the school's performance Ciara will sing a solo to Cyndi Lauper's True Colours.
"I'm really excited because we'll be there with a lot of other people, and have fun with them," she said.
Woonona PS principal Tim Fisher is also the festival's president and he said six schools, including around 240 students, will perform each night.
Audiences will see mass choirs and each school will also perform two songs they've worked on individually.
"The committee that I'm part of are really passionate about kids having experiences that they remember," he said.
"There's so many adults and people I've come across who still talk about their coral festival experience from many years earlier. We're really passionate about bringing that experience back to the kids."
In the lead-up to their show Ciara and Albie shared their tips for taming their nerves.
"Just like act like there's no one in the audience," Albie said.
For Ciara, she controls the butterflies by doing some deep breathing.
Wollongong School Choral Festival is on at 7.30pm each night and tickets are on sale.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.