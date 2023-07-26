Kiama residents placing signs telling people how to vote in The Voice referendum could be at risk of a fine, according to councillor Mark Croxford.
Cr Croxford said the signs - whether they be "vote yes" or "vote no" - were in violation of State Environmental Planning Policy (SEPP) rules, which restricts the time-frame electoral material can be placed.
Those rules state they can only be placed in the eight weeks before the date "on which the election is held".
"As there is no fixed date for a federal referendum, the current appearance of YES campaign signs throughout the state of NSW constitutes an illegal act that requires immediate removal to comply with legislation and avoid potential fines," Cr Croxford said.
"I call on all law-abiding citizens to report the illegal display of YES campaign signs to council so they can be promptly removed and uphold the law."
He said the same rule applied to "vote no" signs.
While the SEPP specifically refers to "electoral matter" in relation to an election - which the referendum is not - Cr Croxford said the same policy applied to a referendum vote.
The NSW Planning Department has been approach to confirm whether these restrictions in its policy also applied to the referendum.
Cr Croxford said Kiama council staff had already acted on several complaints lodged about signs on display in the coastal town.
He had called on council staff to take "stringent action" on enforcing the policy and added the penalties could be a warning, fine or prosecution in the case of repeat offenders.
Cr Croxford said he had previously been on the receiving end of complaints about the early display of signage.
"I've had them enforced on me when I've run state, federal and local government campaigns, so if it's good enough then it should be good enough all the time," Cr Croxford said.
"Even though the SEPP has been amended and extended out from five weeks to eight weeks you've got to comply with the regulated period."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
