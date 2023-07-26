A Wollongong man has been accused of assaulting and menacing a woman after he allegedly chased her in his Audi along the Princes Motorway earlier this year.
Mustajab Turi's matter was briefly mentioned at Port Kembla Local Court on Wednesday, July 26.
The 21-year-old has pleaded not guilty to common assault and predatory driving.
Police will allege Turi was behind the wheel of a grey Audi when he engaged in predatory driving that threatened to crash into a woman, intending to cause actual bodily harm, on the morning of May 2 along the Princes Motorway.
It is alleged he also assaulted the woman at Albion Park Rail.
Turi is yet to enter pleas to two further charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and driving a vehicle while menacing another with intent - which were laid after further investigations.
The matter was adjourned to tomorrow. Turi originally received bail for this case however remains behind bars for separate, unrelated matters.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
