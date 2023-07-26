Wollongong City Council says it will continue to keep an eye on construction sites at Wongawilli after a large amount of rubbish was left strewn across neighbouring properties three weeks ago.
Blustery weather in early July blew rubbish from construction sites onto farmer Chris Barham's property, his neighbour's property, and into Forest Creek.
Mr Barham was especially concerned about the polystyrene waffle pods, because they broke up into smaller pieces and posed a risk to animals if they were consumed.
After contacting the council and the Environment Protection Authority, and receiving responses that left him with the impression that there was a "lack of care", Mr Barham spoke to the Mercury - and later had the council clean multiple trailer loads of litter from his property.
A council spokesperson said the council visited a number of building sites on Friday, July 7 and saw a number of overflowing skip bins.
"Council officers educated the builders onsite of their responsibility to ensure a site is clean and tidy and gave direction for them to clean the site," the spokesperson said.
The council officers returned the following Monday, July 10, the spokesperson said, and were "satisfied that the majority had complied with our directions".
"We will continue to monitor the area and take appropriate regulatory actions if required," they said.
The spokesperson said the council was committed to ensuring building sites did the right thing to prevent pollution, with a building sites compliance program launching last November which included appropriate management of waste materials.
"We also would like to remind people on building sites that they are responsible for tying down loose items, including building waste," they said.
"This is even more important as we continue to experience windy weather and head into spring. We will be monitoring building sites and if you're caught doing the wrong thing you may be fined."
Mr Barham - who had experienced the problem of construction site rubbish previously - said he was "dreading" the next time big winds hit the region.
It has been a long-term issue: Mercury reported on the problem of waffle pods blowing off construction sites in the Wongawilli and West Dapto area four years ago and again in 2021.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
