Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong council says it will monitor Wongawilli construction sites for rubbish compliance

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
July 26 2023 - 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wollongong City Council says it will continue to keep an eye on construction sites at Wongawilli after a large amount of rubbish was left strewn across neighbouring properties three weeks ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.