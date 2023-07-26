Wests Illawarra inch ever closer to the semi-finals

Wests Illawarra inched closer to the semis with a convincing 7-2 win over Fairy Meadow in round 16 of the Illawarra South Coast men's hockey league at Unanderra last Sunday.
This win followed the 5-1 win over the Falcons in the previous round with both teams missing key players taking part in State Vets championships.
The second game saw premiers Albion Park power through Dapto 7-2 to maintain their supremacy to defend their title.
"A good solid win with a number of players away," Rowe said.
"It was an important win for us moving forward. It was a game that we could not afford to drop."
The Devils took a 3-1 lead at half-time after being a goal down in the first quarter. Tom Dolby scored a brace and Ben Morrison a single goal in the second quarter.Jack Rowe with another brace and Morrison completing his hat-trick in the third quarter put Wests in control of the game and victory.
Scott Crisafi and William Neild replied for the Falcons.
Brady Anderson and Brad Martin scored double goals in Park's 7-2 rout of Dapto with the other goals coming from Scott Govers, Darcey Kast and captain Jack Hayes, just back from a weeks suspension.
"A bit of a blowout. But a good result as we are starting to gel quite well and sling the ball around nicely," Hayes said after the game.
With both teams missing a number of first graders, Wests Illawarra suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Railway Greys with Alys Franco scoring both goals for the Rail team in the women's league.
In the third match, Meadow beat Figtree Unanderra 2-1 with Ella Gibson and Pippy Walker scoring for Meadow and Jemma Murray replying for Figderra.
