Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wests Illawarra inch ever closer to the semi-finals

By Tony de Souza
Updated July 26 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 3:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Dolby scored a brace. Picture by Adam McLean
Tom Dolby scored a brace. Picture by Adam McLean

Wests Illawarra inched closer to the semis with a convincing 7-2 win over Fairy Meadow in round 16 of the Illawarra South Coast men's hockey league at Unanderra last Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.