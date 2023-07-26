Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Cocaine supplier James Rose pleads guilty to running Lake Illawarra drug warehouse

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 26 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Rose having a cigarette outside Wollongong courthouse on a previous occasion. Picture by ACM
James Rose having a cigarette outside Wollongong courthouse on a previous occasion. Picture by ACM

A young Oak Flats father who peddled cocaine to customers out of a Lake Illawarra warehouse came undone after detectives spied on his movements for months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.