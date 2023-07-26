A young Oak Flats father who peddled cocaine to customers out of a Lake Illawarra warehouse came undone after detectives spied on his movements for months.
James Rose confessed to his crimes at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, July 26.
The 24-year-old ran his drug trade from a Woolworths Avenue warehouse, which came under the notice of Raptor Squad detectives in July 2022.
Detectives watched Rose and his associates coming and going from the site - adorned with high quality CCTV cameras - from July to October, with 118.61 grams of cocaine dealt by Rose during this period.
Rose was seen leaving the warehouse on August 12 and travelling around the corner onto Commercial Drive, where he dealt 18 grams of cocaine to a person in a Hyundai iLoad van.
The following month, a white Holden Commodore was seen arriving at the warehouse, with Rose supplying 14.6 grams of the drug to the driver.
On the morning of October 6, officers watched Rose enter the passenger seat of a blue Holden Commodore at his Oak Flats address, before they stopped the car on Industrial Road and removed him.
Police then raided the Woolworths Avenue warehouse, which had a lower level and mezzanine floor, and seized a vacuum sealed bag with Rose's fingerprints on it, containing 88 grams of cocaine.
Another small clear plastic tub with 4.27 grams of meth inside was also seized. Drug paraphernalia, including scales, packaging, heat-sealing device and cutting agents, were strewn on the bench of the warehouse.
Police also searched a Mitsubishi Lancer primarily used by Rose and uncovered a hidden compartment lined with an aftermarket fabric lining, that contained a white bottle with 1.44 grams of cocaine inside. A gel blaster was also later uncovered at his Oak Flats unit.
Rose has pleaded guilty to organising or conducting a drug premises, possessing a pistol, and two counts of supplying a prohibited drug, and will receive his date for sentence at Wollongong Local Court.
His bail will continue.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.