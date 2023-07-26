Kiama businesswoman Jess Arroyo has been recognised at the upcoming AusMumpreneur Awards for her global weight loss business success story.
The awards recognise Australian Mums who are leading in business in areas such as business excellence, product development, customer service and digital innovation while balancing life and family.
Ms Arroyo's business Weigh Less with Jess was recognised in the Best Global Brand and best Wellness Products categories,
From her shopfront on Wentworth Street, Port Kembla, Ms Arroyo has built an internationally recognised business, helping 150,000 people lose up to 1kg a day.
Ms Arroyo has also written two cookbooks, featured in a co-written book and won multiple business awards natioanlly and locally.
Ms Arroyo said she was delighted to be named as a finalist.
"Don't worry about other businesses who do the same gig as you," she said. "How many weight loss companies are there? Its your magic that will bring your customers to you. Your vibe will attract your tribe."
The winners of the awards will be announced in August.
To be showcased in our new Job Well Done category, fill out the form at the link below or contact business reporter Connor Pearce at connor.pearce@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
