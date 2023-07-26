Illawarra Mercury
Kiama weight loss founder finalist at AusMumpreneur awards

Updated July 26 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 3:48pm
Jess Arroyo out the front of her Port Kembla shopfront. Picture supplied
Kiama businesswoman Jess Arroyo has been recognised at the upcoming AusMumpreneur Awards for her global weight loss business success story.

