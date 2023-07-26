White line fever: not just limited to leadfoot drivers

There's that moment when adulthood takes hold, when you listen to the cautionary voice inside your head that previously has been drowned out by adrenaline and "youthful exuberance".
In sport, sometimes it's called white line fever. It's when a player morphs into some sort of competitive beast far removed from their off-field persona. That metamorphosis lasts as long as the match before they return to their regular self.
We all know people like that, be they international sports stars, weekend warriors, or even ourselves.
The thing is "the switch". The switch can be turned off. There is a degree of regulation, and maturity.
Of course, that's not always the case and sometimes the switch isn't even acknowledged as existing, much less flicked to the off position.
We've all witnessed appalling sideline behaviour. A quick straw poll in this office related a series of sideline swear-a-thons at junior football games in the Illawarra, overly excessive parental support at athletics events and aggressive fandom at Saturday games across the board.
So concerned was the Illawarra District Junior Rugby League it bought GoPros for refs to trail this season.
Now, the organisation is considering the need to buy even more as poor behaviour continues to persist and safety is, as always paramount.
Junior sport invariably relies on community and parental goodwill to exist year on year. If the verbal and, at times, physical abuse, continues to erode confidence a double-edged sword soon will appear: parents withdraw their support (and in turn their kids) and the screws are tightened again.
It is not an issue limited to the Illawarra. NSW Police and the NSWRL are still investigating an alleged brawl in the NSW Central West where there also was an altercation outside the field of play. Video clearly shows members of the crowd fighting.
That is happens elsewhere does not mitigate anyone's behaviour.
It is expected sanctions from the weekend match at Port Kembla will be delivered before the weekend.
On a brighter note, here's some young people achieving all sorts of wonderful things: Sally Werfel, Illawarra's 12 years netball rep squad, Josie Talbot and a group of kids who can't wait to sing their hearts out.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.