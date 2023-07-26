A North Wollongong gym run by a former Dragons prop Josh Miller is preparing to settle into a new home.
The gym, which has operated out of the Wollongong TAFE training centre on Foleys Lane, will soon run out of The Health Haus on Keira Street in Wollongong.
"It's sad to see one door shut, but when one shuts, another one opens," Mr Miller said.
Dragonfit, which Mr Miller runs with his wife Sarina Miller, will continue to operate throughout the week with an updated roster of classes and the couple said the health Haus was the perfect fit for their business.
"They've got a small family [like us] and they've got the same morals and beliefs as us I suppose," Mr Miller said.
Prior to the move, Dragonfit had been operating at the North Wollongong site for just over 10 years.
Mr Miller initially set up the business with co-owner and fellow former Dragon Matt Cooper but eventually took over the business himself.
In the years since, the gym has become an extension of the Millers and their young family as they welcomed two boys to the gym crew.
"We've been absolutely blessed over the years with the members we have, it's really become like a family here."
The gym's focus has been on functional fitness style of training, open to anyone, with a core focus on safety.
Operating out of the TAFE campus not only gave the gym access to rooms for strength training and cardio, but also the playing fields adjacent.
"We had a boxing room, a CrossFit room, we could have a powerlifting room. With the ovals here, we had a pretty niche market with everything under one roof," Mr Miller said.
Earlier this year, when their lease renewal came up, an increase in the cost of renting the space forced the Millers to make a decision about the future of the business and the pair decided to move Dragonfit to a new location. The couple stressed that they did not harbour any ill will to their former landlord, but had to play the hand they had been dealt.
"It's not on bad terms, I've got to be thankful to TAFE, they've given me 11 great years," Mr Miller said.
A TAFE spokesperson did not reveal what was next for the space, but said the priority was using the space for education.
"The priority use for all TAFE NSW facilities is for the delivery of skills-based training and education. However, where space is available we look to enter lease arrangements to ensure our facilities remain utilised to meet the requirements of TAFE NSW and the local community."
Mr Miller said he hoped to build on the 11 years of work he and his family had achieved.
"Everyone cares for each other here, it's not like when you walk into a gym and people are strangers, everyone knows each other here," he said. "They enjoy coming to the gym and that's something I'm really proud of."
