The miracle of flight in Australia is what they expect to get away with

Who else constantly wonders at the miracle of flight - how a steel bird weighing 200 tonnes can leave the ground and fly through the air like it's totally normal?
There's a certain leap of faith involved, that this packed cylinder will somehow fly us between or across continents just because of the wings, which themselves appear to be always trembling.
I admit: my favourite parts of a flight are the exhilharation at takeoff (woohoo!), and that point at the end when I see we're close enough to the ground/water that even if we crash we have a fair chance of walking away (phew!).
There are little signals that an airline is its own world. The pilots wear uniform suits and funny hats. The ground staff wave their ping-pong bats. Mystery phrases like "Cabin crew please arm the doors and cross-check".
Regular flyers don't care, going through their routine, shrinking down to a self-contained package, not wasting movement nor space.
They're right. Flight is not a modern miracle. It's an articulation of speed and lift that is unremarkable to physics, perfectly normal and regularly undertaken by paying customers around the world.
It's funny though, when your flight is cancelled they want you to believe it's a miracle again.
Yes - your shot at a miracle on-time arrival has been denied, but because it was supercalafragilistic anyway, you're lucky to even have had a chance of flying.
Surely that's the only reason it would take up to six months to get a refund, right?
Buy a loaf of bread, get home and find it's mouldy, you'll get an instant refund when you take it back. Buy some shoes, and your kid thinks they're ugly, take them back the next day for a full refund. On the spot.
But when Jetstar cancelled our flight "for operational reasons" almost a month ago, and we had to pay on-the-day prices for a new flight, the refund is apparently subject to its own set of flying rules.
We got to Sydney airport, having paid hundreds in advance for parking, more for accommodation, I'm getting the bags out at the long-term car park, and the text arrives.
Jetstar has cancelled the flight to Perth. "Operational reasons". Having had many experiences with Jetstar doing this before, I had vowed never to return. I lost count of how many times we took parents or friends to a 5am flight out of Darwin only for it to be cancelled as we arrived at the airport. But this time, the deal and the time were a little better. If the plane actually flies, that is.
It was a day when Sydney airport cancelled lots of flights amid high winds. But many flights also took off, including some to Perth, so let's not try and blame the wind.
Anyway, these things happen. We bought more tickets (different airline of course), requested a refund as per instructions, ate the extra expense, got on with it. Stayed positive and had a great trip. The flight home (with Virgin) was perfect.
Almost a month later and the refund hasn't arrived. Now we're told that refund will take three months - and six months, if we want the points we used to be refunded too.
Otherwise, Flight Centre can just keep the points value, give us a voucher (valid only with them) and the refund will then only take two weeks - six weeks if you include the time since the refund was requested. I don't know when I'll fly next, or whether Flight Centre will still be in business then.
We're back to the miracle of flight. Normal rules of reasonableness don't apply. You're lucky you even got to see the outside of a plane, mate. Flight actually leaves? If you're lucky. Selling you a ticket wasn't a promise to fly you there. You're lucky to be getting a refund at all.
What do you expect from a budget carrier? (even though all domestic airlines seem to act like budget carriers these days). The only meal they had left on a five-hour flight was two-minute noodles? Lucky you, there's noodles. Luggage arrives with you? You have to be really lucky.
So I'm $1600 out of pocket and the agent says they have to hang on to it for months. It's "standard" timing.
What's the reason for the six month delay? "It's standard". These are loyalty points. They don't even exist in any physical sense - transferring them should be instant. But I'm lucky: I get a little joke while on hold - "this is your captain speaking" (ho ho ho).
Apparently we mug customers should just hand over our money and count our blessings that airlines are there to take it. The vendor is always right; the customer is always lucky if things work out.
This is an industry so special that the normal rules of reasonableness and consumer integrity don't apply. That's the miracle of flight.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
