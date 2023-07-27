Big Oil hid the truth about climate change

I watched the documentary 'Black Gold' today. It should be essential viewing for all Australians, if not the world. It showed how in the 1970s Exxon oil employed climate scientists to investigate CO2 generated global warming. Through interviews with these scientists, ex Exxon executives and Exxon briefing notes, it reveals that by 1979, Exxon knew that carbon based fuel was causing global warming.
Instead of pursuing sustainable energy, they chose to create an 'Emphasis of Uncertainty' giving millions of dollars to so called 'Think Tanks', politicians and training their own scientists to purposely counter the evidence that they knew was correct. If industry and governments had acted from 1980, we might not have the weather issues we have now.
All those climate change deniers, you have been purposely duped by greedy self-interested, small-minded businessmen who are now dead and buried. Don't take my word for it, watch 'Black Gold' yourself.
Dave Schmidt, Towradgi
Response to the letter by Steven Thomas "Andrews a politician with the right priorities" (Mercury, July 22). Dan Andrews and 'trust' live on different planets separated by light years. Australians look at politicians keeping their promises and honouring their word. On Tuesday, July 18, Premier Dan spectacularly destroyed his biggest political asset, "trust". It is now clear, last year's Commonwealth Games bid was a fingers-crossed-behind-the-back bid, intended only for shoring up support for Labor in the regional seats of Ballarat, Bendigo and Geelong. Once Labor had the November 2022 election in the bag, Andrews and his government had no further use for the Commonwealth Games and looked for the first opportunity to dump them. This shows Dan Andrews' true colours.
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
As most Aussies tend to do, I have found myself scoffing a bit at the reports of high summer temperatures in Europe and the USA. Secure in my knowledge that I live in the hottest continent, I was certain the Poms were being, well, whingeing Poms, and my lack of understanding of Fahrenheit had me confused as to how hot it really was in the States. However, I was immediately humbled, and horrified, upon learning that the hottest week in human history was probably this month. Phoenix, Arizona had 16 straight days above 43C. Antarctic waters are 20C above average. Night time lows never got below 39C in Adrar, Algeria. Extreme wildfires are killing people in Europe. This isn't "a bit hot". This is life-threatening heat that is going to change the way we live on Earth. How can anyone, any politician, see this suffering and not find the will to do something about Climate Change, before it is too late?
Alice Milson, Calala
