Big Oil hid the truth about climate change

As most Aussies tend to do, I have found myself scoffing a bit at the reports of high summer temperatures in Europe and the USA. Secure in my knowledge that I live in the hottest continent, I was certain the Poms were being, well, whingeing Poms, and my lack of understanding of Fahrenheit had me confused as to how hot it really was in the States. However, I was immediately humbled, and horrified, upon learning that the hottest week in human history was probably this month. Phoenix, Arizona had 16 straight days above 43C. Antarctic waters are 20C above average. Night time lows never got below 39C in Adrar, Algeria. Extreme wildfires are killing people in Europe. This isn't "a bit hot". This is life-threatening heat that is going to change the way we live on Earth. How can anyone, any politician, see this suffering and not find the will to do something about Climate Change, before it is too late?