Big Oil hid the truth about climate change

July 28 2023 - 4:00am
I watched the documentary 'Black Gold' today. It should be essential viewing for all Australians, if not the world. It showed how in the 1970s Exxon oil employed climate scientists to investigate CO2 generated global warming. Through interviews with these scientists, ex Exxon executives and Exxon briefing notes, it reveals that by 1979, Exxon knew that carbon based fuel was causing global warming.

