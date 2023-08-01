Know someone involved in the early days of the Paralympics? Their time for public recognition has come.
The names of the Illawarra's Paralympians from the Tokyo 2020 (summer) and Beijing 2022 (winter) games are included on the Illawarra Olympic Tribute Wall, but now the search is on for the trailblazers.
The Paralympian project is intent on tracking down as many of the region's atheltes from the first games in 1960 to 2020 as possible.
By one estimation, about five per cent of Australia's 1100 Paralympians have come from the Illawarra.
That means there should be about 55 names on the tribute wall in Wollongong's Lang Park dedicated to Paralympians.
Already at least a dozen have been identified and that's barely scratching the surface.
Wollongong-based Jonathan Goerlach was Australia's first male vision-impaired triathlete at the Paralympic Games when he raced in Tokyo back in 2020, and is a driving force behind the project.
"It's all about parity," Goerlach said.
"A mate mentioned it to me after Tokyo, about having my name on the Olympic wall and I had no idea what it was.
"I did some Googling and, and, and there was nothing about the Paralympian and been recognised. So that was when I reached out to council."
In May 2022, the first Paralympic plaque was unveiled on Wollongong's now renamed Olympians and Paralympians Wall.
The wall, the first of its kind in NSW, signifies a new level of respect and recognition, Paralympics Australia's Tim Mannion said.
"From our point of view we welcome it and we want more of it," Mannion said.
"This is the continuing emergence of the movement, particularly after Sydney in 2000 which is regarded as a turning point in Australia."
Both Mannion and Goerlach praised the council for its involvement.
As is Brendan Dowler, a dual Paralympian, who is keen to be involved in the project - not necessarily for himself but for all those who have gone before.
The wheelchair basketballer who wore the green and gold at Athens and Beijing in 2004 and 2008, will be actively approaching people to be included.
"There might be some people who were born around here who have moved away, we need people to share the message," Dowler said.
"Anybody who was a past Paralympian or who knows a past Paralympian with a strong connection to the area should get involved in this."
Already two of Dowler's Illawarra Roller Hawks squad are recognised - Tokyo 2020 reps Brett Stibners and Tristan Knowles - are on the wall, a fact which fills their coach with pride.
"Including Paralympians is a great initiative and due recognition.
"Australia probably punched above its weight with regards to sport and Paralympic sport is no different to that."
The following criteria is used to determine eligibility for inclusion on the wall.
When is the athlete regarded as a Paralympian?
An athlete selected for a Paralympic Games is eligible for inclusion. This means that an athlete does not have to actually compete to be included on the Wall. Examples may include an athlete who is selected and attends the Games as a reserve but does not compete, or an athlete is selected but withdraws before the event due to injury. If an athlete has been selected, but does not compete at a Games then the athlete will be asked if they wish to be on the Wall.
In relation to the Paralympics, there is a unique nature of certain sports where a support athlete is required to compete alongside the Paralympian, such as a running guide or a cycling pilot. These support athletes will be regarded as being eligible to be included on the Wall, with their role (eg. guide, pilot etc) noted, so long as they meet the following criteria. Paralympics Australia recognises the support athlete as an official member of the team and if a medal is won by the Paralympian then the support athlete also receives a medal. The support athlete must meet the other Tribute Wall eligibility criteria.
The Illawarra region explained:
The Illawarra region includes the five local government areas of Wollongong, Shellharbour, Kiama, Shoalhaven and Wingecarribee
Is the Paralympian from the Illawarra?
This criteria is not as straight-forward as it may appear. It revolves around the issue as to who can legitimately be regarded as being from the region, as per the following criteria;
Are you an eligible Paralympian, or know someone who is?
If you are an Illawarra Paralympian, or know of one, you can lodge your details via this link: https://mailchi.mp/collierswgong/paralympictributewall or contact the Committee on email: IllawarraTributeWall@gmail.com or phone 0493 635859.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.