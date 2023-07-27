A wild daylight robbery which saw a man attempt to stave off a criminal by spraying him with a garden hose, ended with the victim's money being threaded through Port Kembla poker machines.
Frank Coe, 40, confessed to his crimes at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, July 27.
The male victim, 22-year-old Mitchell Rath, arrived at his friend's Figtree address on the afternoon of October 19 last year, as Coe and an unknown male arrived outside the home in a Toyota Rav-4 hire car, stopping on the road.
Coe, who didn't know Rath, got out of the car and started calling him a "junkie" and a "dog", before the other male dragged him off his motorbike and said, "you want to be a cheeky c---?"
Rath, who was wearing a satchel, responded, "what the f---, I don't even know you".
Meanwhile his friend, who was watering the grass at the time, started spraying the two offenders with a hose and yelled, "get off my property".
Rath elbowed one of the men and attempted to escape by running into the property's front gate.
Meanwhile motorists started beeping as they were stuck behind the Toyota which was still parked on the road. Coe got into the car and moved it onto the driveway, while the other man chased Rath.
Coe then got out of the car and approached Rath demanding him to "give me your bag c---".
The victim backed away however the two men cornered him by the garage door, prompting him to hand over the satchel - which had $600 cash and bank cards inside - in fear of violence.
The two men drove off and several witnesses contacted triple zero, with police arriving shortly after.
As the victim gave evidence to officers, he received notifications on his mobile phone that his bank card was being used at the BP service station in Port Kembla.
There, Coe spent $104.50 on cigarettes, fuel, and an energy drink, as well as a $50 online gaming voucher.
The men then arrived at the Commercial Hotel in Port Kembla about 5pm, with Coe seen on CCTV in the gaming room wearing the victim's satchel and threading the stolen cash through poker machines.
The duo fled when they noticed police had arrived at the venue.
Coe was later arrested in December, and subsequently pleaded guilty to robbery in company and two counts of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage.
He will receive his date for sentence at Wollongong District Court.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
