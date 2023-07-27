Looking back: Coal loading a real problem in the 1930s

Coal was a problem in the 1930s, particularly just how to get it into ships docked at Port Kembla without breaking it into pieces.
The problem was a lack of suitable equipment that could take the coal from train wagons and load it in into the ships.
"Each successive government has viewed the matter with indifference," the Mercury reported, "and the departmental heads seem to think that it would be better to sacrifice the South Coast coal trade than to improve the loading facilities."
An "escalator" was one option suggested with another being false-bottomed containers that were lifted into the ship's hold and then the coal was released.
It was noted that elsewhere in the world "the best engineering brains" were being called on to find a solution to this problem.
"Here in NSW the people vitally concerned and the government are prepared to stand idly by and see an industry languish, rather than lift a hand to try and solve the problem," the Mercury said.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.