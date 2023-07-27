Proud history shapes school's identity

Culture first at Koonawarra Public School Advertising Feature

Koonawarra Public School student support officer Lee Moran (right) and student Kobi Kelly. Picture supplied

If you were to visit Koonawarra Public School (KPS), you would most certainly hear 'The Koonawarra Way'.



This phrase which is often said by students and teachers alike represents a unified pride for KPS and an understanding of high expectations.



This has been just one of the changes that has been implemented over the past 18 months at KPS.



As NSW schools enter Education Week which celebrates 150 years of education, KPS is reflecting on the past year and the growth in educational and social outcomes for students.



Visually the school has had upgrades to buildings, classrooms, and playgrounds, but the most exciting changes have been in the way lessons are delivered and how connections with students are made.



Deputy principal Brent Pritchard said, "At Koonawarra Public School we have a strong connection to Dharawal culture and language. Over the past two years we have strengthened our connection to language by using the resources and training provided by Dr Jodi Edwards and Uncle Richard (Gumaraa).



"It has resulted in a 'Dharawal first' approach to the naming of classes and spaces and is seamlessly woven into every day teaching and learning. All our classes are named after local animals in Dharawal and students learn about their importance to Country. Our morning meeting place is Bubara (mountain) and our hall is named Burri Burri for the whale that adorns the door.



"Our NAIDOC celebrations directly precede and overlap Education Week. We will officially open our Yarning Circle which tells the story of our local area - Brooks Creek (the school), the Bubara (mountain to the west), and Wuri (sunrise in the east).



"We will be adding hand-painted pavers, created by students, for each class and their animal. Cultural learning activities are curated by the teachers who possess the passion and knowledge to embed culture into their classrooms."



Student support officer (SSO) Lee Moran has this year established a men's group, the 'Deadly Dhawarals', made up of students from different cultural backgrounds that connect to Country through art.



"I am a proud Aboriginal man born and raised on Dharawal Country," Mr Moran said. "The aim of our program is to unify, connect and clarify cultural awareness in our school.



"This process helps close the gap and share our culture, with the purpose of educating and uniting through traditional painting, music and storytelling using the power of Aboriginal artefacts.



"We acknowledge and pay respects to our Elders, each other and the land and animals we share our Country with. We then share in a cultural experience and yarn while creating and learning.



"The program's big picture is building strong and resilient kids who respect and appreciate culture on this Country. I strive to help build responsible leaders to take this knowledge and pay it forward for generations to come.



"We are the oldest living culture in the world, it's time we appreciate and educate, rather than discriminate or segregate."



Classroom teacher Kye Foster added, "KPS offers an holistic approach to education, providing comprehensive support that extends beyond the classroom. It includes extension plans, establishing connections with external services and actively engaging with the wider community.



"At KPS we are committed to building a school that values and contributes to the community it serves.



"What sets us apart from other schools is our unwavering commitment to student engagement.



"At KPS we utilise our resources to nurture and develop well-rounded individuals who positively impact society. We want our students to eagerly come to school, enjoy their time here, and leave each day with personal growth.



"As part of Education Week, we celebrate the achievements of our students on their learning journey, helping them recognise how far they have come and encouraging them to realise their boundless potential."

