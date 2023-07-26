Defending champion Johnny Clayton withdraws from NSW Darts Masters in Wollongong

His was a famous victory in Wollongong last year, but the Welsh star won't return to the WEC to defend his PDC NSW Darts Masters title after withdrawing from the trip for family reasons.
Clayton claimed the final in Wollongong in August last year with a masterful display to seal an 8-1 victory over James Wade to claim the crown, having seen off Joe Cullen and Michael Smith en route to the final.
The current world No. 7 was set to compete in next week's New Zealand Darts Masters on his way to Australia, but his withdrawal will see 29-year-old Victorian Harley Kemp added to the draw as the highest ranked player from the domestic DartPlayers Australia Zealand Order of Merit.
Australia's Damon Heta moving to the PDC representative side of the draws.
Wollongong will play host to three of the current top four players in the world, with world No. 1 Michael Smith making the trip alongside world No. 3 Peter 'Snakebite' Wright and world No. 4 Gerwyn Price.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
