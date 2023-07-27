'You hit to hurt': Campbell chasing first professional title

Wollongong boxer Zeke Campbell isn't wasting any time on his rise through the professional ranks, the 20-year-old eyeing a NSW strap in just his third professional bout.
The August 19 showdown will come just nine months after his professional debut, with his more than 70 amateur fights all geared towards a rapid rise up the punching-for-pay ranks
"I like the pros way better," Campbell said.
"There's more excitement, I can showcase my skills a bit more and show everyone what all that hard work in amateurs was, it was all for the pros.
"All those amateur fights, all the work I did there, it was just preparing for the pro fights. I've always wanted to be a pro, my whole amateur career was to basically to set me up for this.
"You can train and fight more aggressively, you hit to hurt rather than just point scoring. I don't really go looking for the stoppage every time, but if it comes you take it. It's different.
"I want to get this one done, pump out a few more fights and then fight for an Australian title and just keep rising until I'm a world champion. It's always been my goal, probably since I could walk."
Part of a fighting family clan, Campbell trains under father and 31-fight former pro Adrian Campbell, with sister Tywarna is forging her own pro career. They share the same pedigree, but have walked different paths.
"It's been a bit different with Zeke than Tywarna," Adrian said.
"She wanted to represent Australia and go down that Olympic sort of pathway, whereas Zeke was the complete opposite. His whole career, all he wanted to do was fight professional.
"Towards the later part his amateur career, that's what we looked at. We fought anyone, we fought heavier people, we fought older people, we fought all comers because we knew he was going to be a young professional at 19.
"I'm going to be careful with him. He's just turned 20 so I want to be slow, but I want to take a step up every fight. We're not, we're not chasing the big guys straight away, but we want to step up every single fight until he's ready.
"He's definitely ready to fight full grown men because he's been doing it for years already."
It's included plenty of sparring rounds with his old man, who admits to feeling happily retired once they're done.
"I'll be honest, he punches holes in me, but was always very resilient in my career, so he's still yet to hurt me," Adrian said.
"I've always told him, ever since he was young, the day he can put me on my bum will be the happiest day of my life. It might be coming sooner than later too."
Tywarna Campbell, who trains out of Grange High Performance under coach Anthony Redward, made an important trip back to the winner's circle on No Limit's televised all female card on Wednesday night.
After being troubled early by the 182-centimetre reach of Queenslander Natasha Kurene, Campbell closed the bout strongly to claim a split-decision victory to move to 4-2-1.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
