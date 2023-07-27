Illawarra Mercury
'You hit to hurt': Campbell chasing first professional title

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated July 27 2023 - 11:15am, first published 10:19am
Zeke Campbell (left) is put through his paces by coach and father Adrian Campbell. Picture by Adam McLean
Zeke Campbell (left) is put through his paces by coach and father Adrian Campbell. Picture by Adam McLean

Wollongong boxer Zeke Campbell isn't wasting any time on his rise through the professional ranks, the 20-year-old eyeing a NSW strap in just his third professional bout.

