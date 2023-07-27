Affordable housing could be included in a proposed development at the old Port Kembla Public School site.
No development application for the Military Road site has been lodged, but in 2021 Wollongong City Council supported a rezoning to allow for residences to be built there, which was completed earlier this year.
Developer Ostoja Vujic is planning around 110 homes on the school site, in a mix of apartment blocks and single storey dwellings.
At Monday night's council meeting, council will vote on whether to enter a voluntary planning agreement - at Mr Vujic's request - for 5 per cent of the homes to be affordable housing.
The council business papers state that would mean six affordable homes.
"The affordable housing dwellings will be provided in the identified Precinct C of the development and will need to be owned or managed by a registered community housing provider," the business papers stated.
"The first development application for a building in the identified precinct must include the affordable housing dwellings."
The affordable dwelling component will be exempt from developer contributions, but those payments will need to be made on the remainder of the development.
The old Port Kembla School site on Military Road has sat vacant for more than 20 years.
The school moved to another location in 1999 and some buildings were removed in the early 2000s.
Remaining structures were destroyed by fire in 2013.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
