Kiama councillor Mark Croxford has had to walk back claims that residents displaying signs relating to The Voice referendum were breaking state legislation.
On Wednesday, Cr Croxford said the signs - whether they were "vote yes" or "vote no" contravened the State Environment Planning Policy (SEPP) rules around election material, which limit their display to eight weeks before the election.
While those rules only mentioned "elections", Cr Croxford said they also applied to the referendum - but he has since acknowledged the advice he relied on was "invalid".
"It has now become clear to me that the SEPP Subdivision 13 Election Signs, which explicitly designates specified development for signs containing electoral matter, does not apply to federal referendums," said Councillor Croxford.
Kiama council staff had already approached several residents displaying "vote yes" signs in their yard, requesting they be removed.
However, Cr Croxford also noted the SEPP in its entirety does not apply to federal referendums.
"The SEPP Subdivision 13 Election Signs was established for a reason," he said.
"Should not the same rationale and reasoning applied to federal, state, and local government elections be equally applied to referendums?"
To that end, Cr Croxford has written to NSW Premier Chris Minns calling for some consistency so as "to quash this unbridled 'open slather' scenario of referendum signs".
"This revelation raises critical questions about the necessity for a robust regulatory framework to govern the display of referendum signs within our state," Cr Croxford's letter stated.
"It is essential that the same rationale and reasoning applied to federal, state, and local government elections be equally applied to referendums to uphold the democratic principles upon which our nation stands."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
