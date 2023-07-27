Where's Sam Kerr when you need her? Matildas lose to Nigeria

Whilst Sam Kerr can provide plenty of inspiration with her words off the pitch, the Matildas desperately need her on it following their 3-2 loss to Nigeria in their second group match in the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Australia blew a golden chance against Nigeria to qualify for the round of 16 with one game to spare, now, they are in a dog fight to progress.
The result means Australia, Canada and Nigeria can all qualify to the knockouts heading into the final matches of Group B.
Australia now sit in third position on the table needing to beat Canada in their final game.
The Matildas will play Canada in Melbourne in just four days time. The last time the two teams played, the reigning Olympic gold medallists beat Australia in Sydney last October.
Australia had been hampered by injuries so far this tournament and it proved to be too hard against the Super Falcons on Thursday in Brisbane despite the home side taking the lead in the match in first half stoppage time.
No better proof of the lack of attacking stocks at Tony Gustavsson's disposal was the fact that he brought on defender Clare Polkinghorne to go and try and claw a goal back for his side in the dying stages.
The win for the no.40 ranked nation was one of the upsets of the tournament so far, along with the Philippines win against fellow co-hosts New Zealand.
The result means the Matildas will be desperately awaiting the return of their captain Kerr along with Mary Fowler and Kyah Simon for the Canada match, to be played on Monday July 31.
The majority of the ball was played in the Matildas attacking half in the first 45 minutes but it took until first half stoppage time for Emily van Egmond to make an immediate impact after coming into the starting side for Mary Fowler.
Despite the late goal, Nigeria did not die wondering and managed to get themselves level in the last kick of the first half thanks to a goal from Uchenna Kanu.
Nigeria continued their work after the break and silenced the packed stadium thanks to a goal from Osinachi Ohale
If Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson thought the lead up to the Ireland game was tough due to the injury to his captain Sam Kerr, he had no idea what he would be in for in the preparation for Nigeria.
Mary Fowler and Aivi Luik were both ruled out of the second group match following concussions sustained in separate incidents at training a day before the match.
Nonetheless, Gustavsson made just the one change to his starting team against the Irish, with Emily van Egmond given the nod in her fourth World Cup to replace former Illawarra Stingray Fowler.
It was notably a higher tempo from Australia vs Ireland with both sides playing with a lot of pace, with Nigeria looking to catch the Matildas on the break.
Captain Steph Catley - who scored the goal that won the game against Ireland - had the first shot of the game which forced a save from Chiamake Nnadozie in the 13th minute.
Warilla junior Caitlin Foord then had the next best chance after the striker cut inside onto her right foot and unleashed her shot just wide.
The majority of the stadium in Brisbane thought the Matildas opened the scoring after Catley whipped in a corner than found Hayley Raso at the far post, but the winger could not direct her touch on target.
There was a heart in mouth moment for Australia as the first half clock ticked down following a set piece from the Super Falcons. A shot from her own teammate deflected straight into Ashleigh Plumptre and rolled agonisingly wide of Mackenzie Arnold's post.
As the half came to a close it was the best spell for the visitors. Despite this, van Egmond repaid her coach's faith by going and scoring the opener in first half injury time, giving Australia a much needed boost.
It was a drive down the left by Foord which created the chance, with van Egmond placing the ball into the bottom corner.
Australian fans would have been forgiven for thinking they would be going into the half-time break ahead. They were forced to think again.
A turnover in possession led to the ball finding Uchenna Kanu in the box and the forward made no mistake and the teams went into the sheds at 1-1.
Then in the 65th minute, disaster struck for Australia.
A corner kick was whipped in and a second ball was not dealt with with defender Osinachi Ohale heading the ball over the line and injuring herself in the process, but she could not care less as Nigeria led 2-1.
Substitute Asisat Oshoala then put the result beyond doubt, capitalising on a horror piece of defensive work from Australia to make it 3-1.
Alanna Kennedy made up for her defensive mistake in the 99th minute to make the score 3-2, but it wasn't enough as Nigeria held on.
