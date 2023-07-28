Peaceful bush outlook

FEATURE PROPERTY
BED 4 | BATH 4 | CAR 2
This luxurious family home offers a sanctuary of comfort, sophistication and thoughtful design.
With lavish amenities, picturesque surroundings and a convenient location, it epitomises spacious living, combining elegance and practicality.
Discover your dream home and create cherished memories in this remarkable abode.
Step into a realm of relaxation and rejuvenation as you explore the additional features of this exceptional family home with an indoor spa and traditional cedar sauna to melt the stresses of everyday living away. The expansive outlook from the spa captures breathtaking views of the surrounding natural beauty.
For those seeking a space for work or study, the downstairs rumpus awaits, providing a quiet and inspiring sanctuary to foster productivity. This room can also be easily transformed into an additional guest bedroom.
The outdoor living spaces are an oasis of serenity and are landscaped to create an idyllic escape. Entertain in style on the expansive patio.
The lovely inground pool nestled in a bush setting is a captivating feature that offers a rare combination of natural beauty and privacy.
The community of Mt Pleasant is known for its relaxed atmosphere. Embrace an active lifestyle with nearby walking trails, bike paths and parks.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
