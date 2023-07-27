A Southern Highlands property owner has been left counting the cost after an accidental fire quickly caused an emergency situation on their land.
They were conducting hot works at their property on Ashwood Road in Wilton around 11am on Thursday, July 27, when a spark ignited dry grass and flames quickly spread to the stables.
Unable to extinguish the fire themselves they called triple-0 and firefighters rushed to the scene.
NSW Rural Fire Service operational officer James Morris said the fire was around 100 metres by 100 metres.
"It's not too big and it's moving quite slowly," he said as firefighters were battling to contain the fire.
Mr Morris praised the landowners for doing "everything right" and calling triple-0 quickly.
Windy and dry conditions have led to a number of grass fires and escaped pile burns in the region recently.
"We could expect to see significant fire activity this summer off the back of all this rain we've had, coupled with fuel loads and an El Nino weather system," Mr Morris said.
Mr Morris urged parents to have fire safety discussions with their kids, especially if your child is at home by themselves for a couple of hours after school.
Afternoons can be peak time for fires, and he said children should know what to do and where to go if a fire ignites near their home.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
