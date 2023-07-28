On your bike Lord Mayor and ride out of town. Letters, July 29, 2023

As a compromise to the "UCI vs UFC" debate and, after seeing the 'Daliland' movie, I propose the erection of a sculpture in the Mall beside the above-ground, bagged (in more than one sense) palm-tree. It would be of a bicycle placed almost vertically atop a similarly tall pole, indicating a steep descent, akin to the reportedly substantial drop in local business revenue. The bare-chested, bald-headed cyclist would be wearing boxing gloves: right hand clutching handlebar, from which dangles a bunch of large engraved metallic keys to the city, and the left the brim of a mayoral-type hat in lieu of a helmet.