Illawarra Mercury
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor
Have Your Say

On your bike Lord Mayor and ride out of town. Letters to the Editor, July 29, 2023

July 29 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On your bike Lord Mayor and ride out of town. Letters, July 29, 2023
On your bike Lord Mayor and ride out of town. Letters, July 29, 2023

After reading today's Mercury I have come to the conclusion, that our Mayor Gordon Bradbery needs to get on his bike and ride out of town. His love of lycra clad bike riders is certainly driving his decision making.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.