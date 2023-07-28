On your bike Lord Mayor and ride out of town. Letters, July 29, 2023

After reading today's Mercury I have come to the conclusion, that our Mayor Gordon Bradbery needs to get on his bike and ride out of town. His love of lycra clad bike riders is certainly driving his decision making.
Rob McCammon, Kanahooka
Regarding Mayor Bradbery wanting to erect a $80,000 sculpture to mark last year's UCI bike race. I hope he intends paying for it from his $110,000 plus mayoral annual payment. As for what the sculpture will be, I can only guess. Maybe a bicycle up a pole or tree, or a headless chook, or maybe a bowl of scattered kibble representing a dog's breakfast may be more appropriate.
Dave Schmidt, Towradgi
Mayor Bradbery is completely out of touch with Wollongong ratepayers, and well past his use by date. $80,000 on a statue to commemorate a cycle event is a blatant waste of money. Step outside the North Beach golden mile and view the state of the footpaths and tell me that is money well spent. Think again Mr Bradbery, voters have long memories.
Tom McDonald, Bellambi
Almost a full page in the Illawarra Mercury (25/7/23) was devoted to competing reports of Wollongong council's plan to install sculptures to commemorate the success of last September's UCI World Road Championships and the public's push for a statue of Alex Volkanovski to recognise his prowess in the ring and sportsmanship outside it.
As a compromise to the "UCI vs UFC" debate and, after seeing the 'Daliland' movie, I propose the erection of a sculpture in the Mall beside the above-ground, bagged (in more than one sense) palm-tree. It would be of a bicycle placed almost vertically atop a similarly tall pole, indicating a steep descent, akin to the reportedly substantial drop in local business revenue. The bare-chested, bald-headed cyclist would be wearing boxing gloves: right hand clutching handlebar, from which dangles a bunch of large engraved metallic keys to the city, and the left the brim of a mayoral-type hat in lieu of a helmet.
Such an avant-garde artistic creation could prove to be yet another drawcard to our region.
Mike Morphett, Thirroul
