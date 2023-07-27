'I'm more than ready': actions speak louder than words in Van Heerden's UFC 293 pitch

It's a fact of fighting life that the squeaky wheel gets the grease, but Wollongong featherweight Justin Van Heerden is making the right kind of noise in his pitch for a UFC debut in September.
The promotional juggernaut has begun a drip-feed of confirmed bouts for the UFC 293 card on September 10, headlined in the early stages by Sydneysider Tai Tuivasa's heavyweight showdown with Russian Alexander Volkov.
There's no shortage of local fighters clamouring for a spot on the first card in Sydney since 2017, but precious few can match Van Heerden's body of work on the domestic scene over the last 12 months.
The reigning Eternal featherweight champion is 9-2 since November 2019 and is riding a five-fight winning streak, with four finishes punctuated by a second-round KO of West Australian-based Brazilian Rod Costa in June.
It's coincided with a shift Joe Lopez's Freestyle MMA stable where the 29-year-old is one of UFC pound-for-pound king Alex Volkanovski's primary training partners.
While he's previously been measured about calling his UFC shot, his fresh-built resume leaves him believing there's only one direction he should be heading; the hashtag #lockjawforufc293 says it all.
"When I fought at the end of last year and finished off the year with four fights, all wins, and capped it off with an Australian title I thought I'd done enough to separate myself and make myself sort of undeniable in the region," Van Heerden said.
"When I missed out in fighting [due to injury] the night before the UFC card in Perth in February, I was just itching to get back in there and get another fight in to further cement that.
"Now with that finally happening, getting the fight in and defending my title, adding to the win streak, getting another finish, I just thought 'it's time for me to make this push'.
"Me, along with Joe and Alex, everyone's on the same page and thinks it is that time. We're actively going to push for that and hopefully make that happen for the Sydney card.
"I feel like I'm more than ready to compete on the world stage and be another fighter from this region that's competing at the highest level against the best people in the world."
It avenged an earlier loss to Costa, one of two victories in the streak that settled a scores having also dispatched former foe Diego Pereira by decision in December.
Having been something of a journeyman prior to shifting from Queensland to Windang, the South-African born slugger says churning through past opponents has been extra satisfying.
"That's something that I'm super happy with because I know the fighter that I was when I first had those fights compared to now is vastly different," Van Heerden said.
"Every time I step in there, I think I'm improving tremendously fight to fight. As much as I don't really like to stop and smell the roses, it is pretty cool to look at it and see I'm better every time, I'm putting people away and putting on these good performances.
"I'm just trying to be better than myself the last time. I don't ever want to walk out of the cage and feel like there's nothing else that needs to be done because, the day that that happens, I hope it's my last ever fight in the sport and I'm taking the gloves off and hanging it up.
"For now I just want to keep walking out of the cage, keep improving and just be a better athlete every single time I step in there."
Whether the UFC does come calling or not, Van Heerden says he will be ready to go come September, be it debuting on the biggest stage or defending his Eternal title. Either way, he'll be staying active.
"I'm pretty confident that I'm on that radar," he said.
"I'd imagine that there's going to be something that comes to fruition but, at the same time, I'll just go off what Joe tells me. I'll be ready to fight again in September, if it's in the UFC or if it's on Eternal.
"A lot of people get to a position like this and then they just sit on their achievements and wait but I'm not built like that. There's always fight, another opportunity for me to improve and it's only going make it more undeniable that I deserve to be fighting at the top level."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
