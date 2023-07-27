Diverse curriculum encourages all students to succeed

Woonona High School is a comprehensive co-educational school serving the community of northern Illawarra.
It provides excellent secondary education for around 900 students from year 7 to year 12 including high quality personalised learning for students in the Learning and Support Faculty.
School planning, communication and pedagogical practices focus the efforts of the whole school community on student success.
Staff operate within a professional learning culture underpinned by student-centred, research-informed, innovative teaching practice and holistic approaches to student wellbeing.
Students have on offer a diverse curriculum that is taught by expert teachers who are passionate about their subjects. The co-curricular program is designed to enrich students' experience at Woonona High School and develop essential life skills. Students can participate in a variety of activities including music and dance, chess, academic competitions and debating.
Woonona High also has a proud history of high-level sporting achievement.
The school enjoys its relationship with its community of schools, a supportive parent body and the University of Wollongong. Amongst the student population are 6 per cent with an Aboriginal background and 7 per cent with a language background other than English (LBOTE).
Principal Caroline David said, "A strong student welfare ethos and productive partnerships with parents and the wider community enhances our goal of providing opportunities for all students to succeed."
At Windang Public School academic excellence is their focus, community is their culture and every student is known, valued and cared for.
Windang Public School is a world class school that provides outstanding education where students achieve their personal best through learning experiences that enable each student to develop strong communication, collaboration and critical thinking skills.
Principal Loreta Kocovska said, "Our school is the school of choice for our local community and our staff are highly skilled and caring professionals dedicated to instilling a love of learning in all students, laying the foundation for a full, informed and rewarding life."
At Windang Public School, they pride themselves on creating a positive and respectful environment for students, staff, parents and carers. The entire school inside and outside has been refurbished or rebuilt in the last three years.
"Our outdoor play areas have been strategically built to provide students with options and choice for play as we believe children learn vital skills through play, such as, making friends, sharing, communicating and building resilience," Ms Kocovska said.
"We believe the best education happens when parents and schools work together. We are a welcoming, friendly school community and have strong relationships with parents and carers. Our Parents and Citizen's Association (P&C) is actively involved and warmly welcomed in the school."
Windang Public School provides an extensive variety of enrichment curricula to enhance the learning of their students. These include: robotics, coding and living classrooms where each class has a garden bed for students to engage in authentic mathematics, writing and science learning. All students enjoy weekly Italian lessons along with ChiME music and guitar lessons.
Students are encouraged to participate in various jam sessions led by the music teachers at lunchtime and have the opportunity to join the school's choir, band, Southern Stars group and the South Coast Dance troupe.
All students participate in the NSW Premier's Reading, Writing, Spelling, Public Speaking and Sporting Challenges, while overnight camp excursions are offered to students in years 5 and 6 with all grades attending a minimum of four excursions per year.
"At Windang Public School we pride ourselves on our excellent programs that promote self-belief, resilience, citizenship, respect and responsibility," Ms Kocovska said. "Our students have a reputation for outstanding behaviour. Successful life skills are developed through our comprehensive student wellbeing program.
"The Student Leadership Program and other initiatives foster leadership and decision making in students of all ages. We develop confident, articulate students with skills to collaborate with others, solve real world problems, think creatively, connect through technology and develop their ethical values, social responsibility and wellbeing to be engaged citizens.
"We are proud of our achievements, our students, our community and our staff."
At Woonona East Public School every child is known, valued and cared for.
Principal Ms Emily Corcoran said, "We believe that it is our responsibility as an innovative NSW primary school, to help every child exceed the potential they see in themselves.
"We take great pride in watching our students emerge from school as critical, reflective and lifelong learners."
Woonona East Public School provides all students with inclusive quality education and opportunities to achieve their personal best in a safe and supportive environment.
"Through equity, integrity and trust, our students are supported in striving towards excellence," Ms Corcoran said.
"Tackling each day with a positive mindset where our students are taught respect, responsibility and resilience, we facilitate collaborative, innovative and safe future-focused learning environments where kindness and compassion is at the forefront of everything we do."
At Woonona East Public School, their Positive Behaviour for Learning, Brain and Behaviour and Zones of Regulation processes guide their wellbeing initiatives in all classrooms to empower students to express how they are feeling and choose from appropriate tools that allow them to regulate behaviours appropriately and continue learning.
"We cater for a diverse range of needs by facilitating Early Intervention and Enrichment classes, social-circle focus groups, targeted literacy and numeracy support, Speech and Language development support, Sporting and Coaching Lunch Pods, Gardening and Craft Pods, Drop-In Centres and many opportunities to represent the district and state at PSSA sporting events," Ms Corcoran said.
For more information go to woononaest-p.schools.nsw.gov.au or phone 4284 1472.
If you were to visit Koonawarra Public School (KPS), you would most certainly hear 'The Koonawarra Way'.
This phrase which is often said by students and teachers alike represents a unified pride for KPS and an understanding of high expectations.
This has been just one of the changes that has been implemented over the past 18 months at KPS.
As NSW schools enter Education Week which celebrates 150 years of education, KPS is reflecting on the past year and the growth in educational and social outcomes for students.
Visually the school has had upgrades to buildings, classrooms, and playgrounds, but the most exciting changes have been in the way lessons are delivered and how connections with students are made.
Deputy principal Brent Pritchard said, "At Koonawarra Public School we have a strong connection to Dharawal culture and language. Over the past two years we have strengthened our connection to language by using the resources and training provided by Dr Jodi Edwards and Uncle Richard (Gumaraa).
"It has resulted in a 'Dharawal first' approach to the naming of classes and spaces and is seamlessly woven into every day teaching and learning. All our classes are named after local animals in Dharawal and students learn about their importance to Country. Our morning meeting place is Bubara (mountain) and our hall is named Burri Burri for the whale that adorns the door.
"Our NAIDOC celebrations directly precede and overlap Education Week. We will officially open our Yarning Circle which tells the story of our local area - Brooks Creek (the school), the Bubara (mountain to the west), and Wuri (sunrise in the east).
"We will be adding hand-painted pavers, created by students, for each class and their animal. Cultural learning activities are curated by the teachers who possess the passion and knowledge to embed culture into their classrooms."
Student support officer (SSO) Lee Moran has this year established a men's group, the 'Deadly Dhawarals', made up of students from different cultural backgrounds that connect to Country through art.
"I am a proud Aboriginal man born and raised on Dharawal Country," Mr Moran said. "The aim of our program is to unify, connect and clarify cultural awareness in our school.
"This process helps close the gap and share our culture, with the purpose of educating and uniting through traditional painting, music and storytelling using the power of Aboriginal artefacts.
"We acknowledge and pay respects to our Elders, each other and the land and animals we share our Country with. We then share in a cultural experience and yarn while creating and learning.
"The program's big picture is building strong and resilient kids who respect and appreciate culture on this Country. I strive to help build responsible leaders to take this knowledge and pay it forward for generations to come.
"We are the oldest living culture in the world, it's time we appreciate and educate, rather than discriminate or segregate."
Classroom teacher Kye Foster added, "KPS offers an holistic approach to education, providing comprehensive support that extends beyond the classroom. It includes extension plans, establishing connections with external services and actively engaging with the wider community.
"At KPS we are committed to building a school that values and contributes to the community it serves.
"What sets us apart from other schools is our unwavering commitment to student engagement.
"At KPS we utilise our resources to nurture and develop well-rounded individuals who positively impact society. We want our students to eagerly come to school, enjoy their time here, and leave each day with personal growth.
"As part of Education Week, we celebrate the achievements of our students on their learning journey, helping them recognise how far they have come and encouraging them to realise their boundless potential."
Phone 4261 2880 or go to koonawarra-p.schools.nsw.gov.au for more details.
At Towradgi Public School their values are Connect, Succeed and Thrive. These values were chosen by the school community to represent what is important to them.
Principal Jacqui Cavill said, "We believe in connecting with the culture and history of the past, the future and the present.
"The land beneath our school was looked after by the Wadi Wadi people from the Dharawal nation. It was a place of meeting, where stories and celebrations were shared and where discussions were held to make decisions for the people and the land. We feel very honoured to be able to continue this now and into the future."
Students at Towradgi Public School learn the importance of country, community and connection.
It is through these strong connections that every student can experience success and reach their fullest potential as kind, caring citizens who strive for both personal and collective goals.
Underpinning the school's values are the Dharawal words Gabu nga bul lali, Gabu nga ngabin - 'we stand together, we stand strong'.
"Inclusivity is another way we demonstrate our values at Towradgi Public School. We believe that every student deserves to feel welcome, known, valued and cared for," Ms Cavill said.
"Acknowledging the great diversity of our school community and celebrating our individuality is a wonderful way to share our message that everyone belongs.
"We enjoy opening our school gates to all and to seek opportunities for us to come together in the spirit of community. Last term, we held a Multicultural Community Dinner, where families shared food from all around the world. Our P&C also collated family recipes for our cook book, Cultural Eats by the Sea."
Another school initiative is their inclusive classroom, where one of the support classes works together in collaboration with a mainstream class - as one group.
This allows students with disability to learn alongside their peers whilst still receiving the support they need. It allows their disability to be both acknowledged and accepted in an open and transparent way and has resulted in some really significant outcomes for all students.
"Beautiful friendships have been formed and a greater sense of community - looking out for each other, has developed for all students regardless of ability," Ms Cavill said.
"We love to celebrate public education and student achievement at every opportunity. We will be combining Education Week and Science Week together this year in the week starting August 14.
"There will be a range of activities including an art gallery, a science fair and a special assembly."
To celebrate Education Week, NSW public schools are invited to enter the My History, Your History, Our History competition. Teachers and students are encouraged to work together and create a website to showcase their history. Research can be presented in a written, visual, video or audio format or any mix of mediums.
"It's a great opportunity for students to get involved and research aspects of their school's history to share with the broader community," NSW Department of Education executive director of communication and engagement Andrew Stevenson said. "Public education has a rich history in NSW, and there's no limit to the areas students can focus their research on. New or recently opened schools can also research their local area, exploring the changes that led to their school opening in their community."
The competition helps students understand history concepts and refine their research skills. Research could be undertaken at numerous places: the NSW Department of Education's school history database, NSW Schoolhouse Museum of Public Education, the State Library of NSW, Heritage NSW, local council websites and Trove.
Suggested research areas include heritage, significant moments, how the school has impacted the wider community and a "Where are they now?" alumni section. "We're excited to see the entries and learn more about what our students and schools uncover through their historical investigations," Mr Stevenson said.
Entries close September 15. Email 175years@det.nsw.edu.au for more information.
Education Week has special significance in 2023, as the NSW Department of Education marks 175 years of public education. This year's event focuses on learning from our past, celebrating our achievements and embracing the future with confidence.
Schools throughout the state will enjoy an array of events and activities during the week and are encouraged to share the festivities via social media using the hashtag #EdWeek23.
"Education Week celebrates the excellence that occurs every day in our 95,000 classrooms - the achievements of our students, teachers and school staff, and the support of our parents, carers and school communities," Education secretary Murat Dizdar said.
"The history of public education reflects the development of our state, from the slab hut schoolhouses in the Colony of New South Wales, where parents paid for teachers, to the free and modern schools we now build in high-growth areas in the state."
Public education welcomes all students, and proudly embraces equity and inclusion.- Murat Dizdar
In 1848, the Board of National Education was tasked by Governor FitzRoy to set up a system of public schools. Before that time, schools were operated by religious denominations and charities. Although some schools were already in existence and others applied the same year, Kempsey is considered the birthplace of public education, with the establishment of the Kempsey National School in 1848 by the Board of National Education.
By 1851 there were 37 public schools in NSW, educating 2300 students. By 1900 there were only a handful of secondary public schools, and students typically left school at age 12 to start work. Today the NSW Department of Education is one of the largest education systems in the world, with nearly 800,000 students learning in 2200 schools.
Mr Dizdar said Education Week was an opportunity to reflect on the value of public education, where every student was known, valued and cared for in a range of school settings to suit every learner. "We want parents and carers to actively choose a NSW public school and be confident their children will receive an education of the highest quality from talented and committed teachers," he said. "Public education welcomes all students and proudly embraces equity and inclusion. All students, regardless of their postcode and life circumstances, deserve the same opportunities."
Education Week 2023 will be officially launched with a live stream video at 10am on July 31. To watch visit education.nsw.gov.au/public-schools/education-week/ed-week-launch.
Newcastle East Public School (NEPS) has stood the test of time, earning the title of Australia's oldest continually operational school.
Public education in NSW began in January 1848 after Governor Fitzroy appointed the Board of National Education to create government schools and establish a public education system.
NEPS started as a charity school inside a church vestry in 1816, under instructions from Governor Lachlan Macquarie, to provide free education to all children in Newcastle, whether children of convicts or free settlers.
Henry Wrensford, a convict on a conditional pardon, was the first teacher and educated 17 convict children aged three to 13 years.
NEPS joined the NSW public education system in 1883.
Principal Mick McCann, who joined the school in 2016 in the year of its bicentenary, said its proud history was an integral part of the school's identity.
"When I first applied for the job, I didn't realise Newcastle East Public School was Australia's oldest school," Mr McCann said.
"It wasn't long after accepting the position that I became aware of just how important our history is and that it is an integral, everyday part of this school."
The school office and five classrooms are in a heritage-listed building that was built in 1878.
This building and the establishment year, 1816, are part of the school logo and features on school uniforms.
"There are also artefacts all over the school celebrating our long history, including an honour board from World War I which I have been told is quite unique in that it appears to have been a 'living' archive while the war was still on," Mr McCann said.
Today, as the school enters its 207th year, NEPS maintains the highest standards of quality education and a strong connection to its local community.
"Our teachers go above and beyond to make the connections you need with students and their families to enable the magic of learning to happen," Mr McCann said.
"And beyond the classroom, our school is the heart of our local community, with many families visiting our grounds outside of school hours to enjoy our play spaces.
"I believe it's this combination of quality learning and strong connections between staff, students and families that makes Newcastle East Public School so great."
Prominent former students include actress Miranda Otto, known for Lord of the Rings.
The late absent-minded genius Ben Miller (I943-46), better known as Ben Lexcen, the designer of the winged keel which won Australia the 1983 America's Cup, was also an alumnus.
Former Australian diplomat and Liberal Party politician Arthur Sinodinos also attended Newcastle East Public School.
"After my parents, the teachers at Newcastle East Public were my first role models in life," Mr Sinodinos recalled during the school's 200th birthday celebrations in 2016.
Bellambi Public School is gearing up for an exciting and inspiring celebration of Education Week, a time when the school opens its doors to the community and showcases the remarkable achievements of its students.
Education Week, running during week 3 of Term 3, offers a unique opportunity for parents, guardians and community members to gain an insight into the rich learning environment and core values that make Bellambi Public School an outstanding school.
Education Week at Bellambi Public School is all about transparency and collaboration.
Throughout the week, the school will welcome parents and community members into its classrooms, giving them an opportunity to observe the innovative teaching techniques and engaged learning of the students.
Principal Alison Forthuber emphasises that open classrooms foster a sense of partnership between teachers, students, and parents, which ultimately enhances the educational experience for the children.
Parents will have the chance to witness interactive lessons across various subjects, project presentations, and collaborative activities that promote critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Open classrooms are also an excellent opportunity for parents to engage in discussions with teachers and gain valuable insights into their child's progress and development.
Bellambi Public School takes immense pride in the achievements of its students, and Education Week serves as the perfect platform to acknowledge and celebrate their accomplishments.
From academic excellence to artistic endeavours, sports achievements to community service initiatives, the school will showcase a diverse array of talents that its students possess.
"We believe in nurturing well-rounded individuals who can excel in various fields. Education Week provides our students with the recognition they deserve and inspires others to reach for their goals," Alison said.
Visitors can expect to witness captivating performances by the school's choir, talented musicians, and dramatic artists during special assemblies. Additionally, there will be in class exhibitions of artwork and projects that highlight the students' creativity and dedication.
Bellambi Public School is not just about academic success; it is also deeply committed to instilling core values in its students. Respect, integrity, inclusivity, and perseverance are among the core values that guide the school's philosophy.
"Our values are not just words on a wall; they are principles we actively encourage our students to embody every day. Education Week gives us the opportunity to demonstrate the power of these values in action," Alison said.
Bellambi Public School is gearing up for an unforgettable Education Week. As the school opens its doors to the public, it extends an invitation to parents, guardians, and community members to come and be a part of this enriching experience.
Join them in celebrating Education Week, a journey of learning, growth and success for all!
Albion Park High School prides itself on the energy and cutting edge practices they implement to support their students to learn.
Situated at the foot of the Illawarra escarpment on Dharawal land, the country of the Five Islands and Wadi Wadi people, the school offers a rich variety of quality learning and curriculum experiences which are as unique as their students to support them to become the best version of themselves.
Principal Neal Reed said, "The Albion Park High School family is inclusive in all that we do. With a student population in excess of 1000 students, over 150 staff, 12 support units, and a growing population, we are the school of choice for every family who values excellence and opportunity for their child in all forms of endeavour - sporting, academic or cultural.
"Our pathways into our school, as well as pathways to university and trades are second to none, reflecting our commitment to serve the interests and talents of our students and community.
"The main emphasis we have as a school is on ensuring that the pillars of quality teaching and learning, the pillars of positive relationships and pro-social practices and the pillars of excellence in all areas guide the continued growth of our students in a world which, more than ever, needs high quality graduates nurtured in a caring environment with high expectations."
Recent changes at Albion Park High School have been to expand the leadership within the school to reflect the importance of a holistic approach to education.
"Our head teacher wellbeing, our head teacher creative and performing arts and our head teacher teaching and learning have quickly embedded themselves in the school, sharpening our focus in all areas of student achievement," Mr Reed said.
"Our school's environment has also been invested in with our Covered Outdoor Learning Area, upgraded quad, completion of our Study Bus and teaching and learning assets being a key focus for 2023."
During NSW Education Week the school will be showcasing the daily success stories of Albion Park High School.
"We will be honouring these achievements in-school as well as through our social media profile," Mr Reed said.
"We are blessed with a richly diverse, talented and committed student and staff population and the highlight of the week will be celebrating our students and staff and the wonderful gains we make in teaching and learning every day."
As we approach 175 years of public education in NSW, Unanderra Public School can celebrate 145 years of teaching and learning in the Illawarra.
Established in 1878 under its original name, Charcoal Public School, Unanderra Public School changed its name with the renaming of the suburb, 'Unanderra' coming from the Dharawal Aboriginal name meaning 'where two creeks meet'.
Situated under Grandfather Mountain, Mount Kembla, Unanderra Public School has embraced learning about the First Nations people who have lived in this area and is committed to continuously immersing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander perspectives into everyday teaching and learning.
Principal Anissa Rajendra said, "Our beautiful Yarning Circle is often used as a place to tell stories and share class discussions. We recently acknowledged our newly covered COLA with a smoking ceremony in addition to enjoying a visit from Gumaraa, an Aboriginal Education Company, sharing Dharawal and Yuin Nation traditions."
As an inclusive school with high expectations who value kindness and respect, Unanderra Public School put all their students first, supporting them in a multitude of ways to achieve their personal best.
The staff enjoy the strong partnership that they have with the parents and broader school community ensuring that everyone feels welcome and positively involved in their children's learning.
"The parent reading project is a great success with grandparents, parents and carers all listening to children read each day!" Ms Rajendra said.
"We recently hosted a Kindergarten Expo that showcased the many amazing things we do from the incorporation of technology into our teaching and learning, to our Positive Behaviour for Learning (PBL) philosophy and values of being safe, respectful and responsible.
"Parents were given a glimpse of the many lunch time clubs we run to keep our students engaged, including Lego club, Minecraft for Education club, art and crafts club, as well as outdoor activities, such as garden club, basketball, dance party and Buroinjin (a traditional Aboriginal ball game).
"Visitors also enjoyed a tour of classrooms, walking through our amazing science focused classroom and newly refurbished state of the art school library and computer lab."
Unanderra Public School's 'Smart-Start' aims to develop foundations for future learning and establish parent/carer partnerships for a smooth and positive transition to kindergarten. This five-week program includes parent workshops and begins on Tuesday, August 22 with the final session, a Teddy Bears Picnic on Tuesday, September 19.
"Unanderra Public School believes in promoting the individual strengths and interests of all students. Many of our students are currently rehearsing in preparation for Southern Stars, 'Embrace'," Ms Rajendra said.
"As a proud public school, our school believes every child deserves a world class education and we work hard to deliver this. Our classrooms will be open to our parents during Education Week, with parents invited to picnic with their children on the school grounds to watch a staff versus student game of Buroinjin.
"The staff are looking forward to showcasing the achievements of every child that attends this amazing public school and displaying work that would make their parents and grandparents proud."
Education Week is a time of joy and introspection, a special occasion when we celebrate the remarkable achievements and growth within our educational institutions.
"At Kemblawarra Public School, this year's Education Week marks an extraordinary milestone as we proudly showcase our unwavering commitment to excellence and the remarkable progress we have achieved in shaping the academic futures of our students," principal Rebeka Schroder said.
"Under the visionary leadership of our dedicated staff and with the unwavering support of our vibrant community, Kemblawarra Public School has truly become a shining beacon of educational excellence.
"Our relentless dedication to providing a robust core knowledge curriculum has laid a solid foundation for our students' academic growth and exceptional achievements."
Throughout the year, Kemblawarra Public School has engaged in external validation to ensure that their educational practices surpass the highest standards.
"We are elated to share that our tireless efforts have yielded resounding success. Our school has exhibited significant growth in various areas, with a particular highlight being our unparalleled excellence in educational leadership," Ms Schroder said.
"This remarkable accomplishment speaks volumes about the exceptional teamwork, innovative approaches, and unwavering commitment of our school's leaders, teachers, and support staff."
At Kemblawarra Public School, they firmly believe that education extends far beyond the boundaries of textbooks and classrooms. The school takes immense pride in providing students with a holistic learning experience that nurtures their unique talents, fosters critical thinking and cultivates personal growth.
"Our extraordinary educators go above and beyond to create an inclusive and stimulating environment that immerses students in meaningful learning experiences," Ms Schroder said.
"From the earliest stages of literacy, where the foundation for a lifelong love of reading is laid, to the most advanced realms of mathematics, we ensure that our students have the necessary tools and skills to confidently navigate an ever-evolving world.
"Education Week provides us with an incredible opportunity to honour the exceptional achievements of our students, teachers, and support staff. We take immense pride in the astounding progress and growth we have witnessed within our school community. It is a true testament to the unwavering resilience of our students, the boundless dedication of our teachers, and the continuous support of our cherished families.
"As we joyously celebrate Education Week at Kemblawarra Public School, we wholeheartedly extend an invitation to our community to join us in acknowledging the extraordinary achievements and the transformative journey toward educational excellence that we have embarked upon.
"We stand tall, filled with pride as we soar to new heights, empowering our students to become lifelong learners, critical thinkers, and responsible global citizens.
"Together, as a united and spirited community, we will continue to shape the future and provide an unwavering foundation for the academic success of every student who walks through our doors. Kemblawarra Public School - where excellence takes flight!"