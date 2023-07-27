The authors of crude signs warning "blow-ins" away from Sandon Point surf break have been caught up in a controversy they never anticipated, according to one of the break's most dedicated surfers.
But while the signs were widely blasted as "vandalism" and "bloody disgusting", their sentiment was moored in something legitimate - old surf world notions of respect and etiquette, he says.
Ben Anderson has been surfing Sandon Point for 30 years and is a former president of Sandon Point Boardriders Club.
He says since-removed signs set up at the point car park on the weekend - "locals only, blow-ins not welcome!" - were the work of "frustrated" younger local surfers.
"A few people have now talked to them. It's not being rewarded or encouraged by the local community, put it that way," he said.
"They're just getting frustrated with people coming out and overloading the place really. They've had a couple of beers and acted on impulse and there's been a massive fallout."
Like many in the surf community, Mr Anderson was bemused to see the level of attention given to the signs, which made news nationally and overseas.
"It's not a new thing. I've actually seen the same signs in Wollongong, but they haven't been picked up on [by media]."
"Back in the day there was a lot of aggression at Sandon Point and it was heavily localised. That level of violence is a bygone era and nobody wants to see that happen again. But what's happened in many places around the world is a problem of supply and demand. There's too many people and not enough waves, so people start getting stupid, they drop in on each other."
Mr Anderson said the overcrowding problem at Sandon Point had gotten worse since the COVID lockdowns, when a lot of people took up surfing.
He says relative newcomers were inclined to join a crowd when they saw one at Sandon Point, which he compared to a blue or black diamond-level ski slope in terms of its level of difficulty.
"Learning to be a surfer is a 5-10 year process. A lot of people are at the level where they can paddle for a wave and stand up, but they're not aware of the subtleties of how a lineup works in terms of waiting their turn, getting out of the road when you see another surfer coming towards you and just kind of respecting the local lineup - the people who are there all the time," he said.
"I was in Indonesia recently and I understood I was a tourist. I knew the guys there who were locals were going to get more waves than me, but that's OK, I'll get some waves if I'm patient and wait my turn."
"If you're queuing for a movie ticket or a bus, you're not going to just push in front of everyone else. It's the same in the surf."
Unlike the signs, Mr Anderson said the surfing community at Sandon Point was a nurturing one where children were fostered, surfers picked up rubbish and raised funds when someone was sick or injured.
"We've got guys in their 60s and 70s and the younger crew make sure they're getting their fill. Because they've invested their life in surfing that break. The community supports them to make sure they're still keeping their stoke."
"It's difficult to find a way forward, but I reckon communication is the key, and a bit of understanding on both sides. People want to come and surf it and we do need to share. But the people who are coming might need to understand they might need to put their time in. They will work their way up the pecking order and become the person getting those waves."
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.