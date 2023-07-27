An Oak Flats speedster was driving so fast during a midnight police chase that it prompted a magistrate to ask, "was he driving a Ferrari?"
"No, far from it," Telly Ronald Grozdonovski's defence lawyer Matt Ward told Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, July 27.
Grozdonovski was in fact driving a purple Holden Commodore sedan when he managed to hit an eye-watering speed of 230kmh along the Princes Motorway near the Northcliffe Drive on June 21.
Police chased the 44-year-old machine operator after their radar gun detected him driving at 170kmh in a 100kmh zone at Berkeley shortly after midnight.
Officers attempted to stop Grozdonovski, however he continued at speeds of 200kmh and took the Five Islands Road exit, before turning right on that road and disobeying the red light.
When he hit 230kmh, police were forced to stop the pursuit. They conducted checks and attended the address of the vehicle's registered owner: Grozdonovski's mother.
She nominated her son as the driver and he presented himself to the Lake Illawarra police station about 3am.
Asked why he didn't stop, Grozdonovski told officers he simply "panicked" and that he was speeding to let off steam after a relationship breakup.
He was issued an infringement notice for speeding in excess of 45kmh, and on Thursday pleaded guilty in court to police pursuit not stop driving at speed.
Mr Ward said there was no "particular excuse or reason" Grozdonovski chose to speed that night, and that his actions were simply borne out of "panic in the moment".
The court heard Grozdonovski - who has an extensive criminal record in Queensland - had lost demerit points, his licence and is yet to pay off a $2600 fine over the pursuit.
Magistrate Claire Girotto labelled the offence "serious" and requested a sentencing assessment report to examine the circumstances surrounding Grozdonovski's behaviour.
He will learn his fate on August 8.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
