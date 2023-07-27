Illawarra Mercury
Exclusive

'Was it a Ferrari?' Oak Flats speedster Telly Ronald Grozdonovski clocked at 230kmh in police pursuit

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 27 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 3:20pm
Telly Ronald Grozdonovski leaving Wollongong courthouse with his lawyer Matt Ward. Picture by Grace Crivellaro
An Oak Flats speedster was driving so fast during a midnight police chase that it prompted a magistrate to ask, "was he driving a Ferrari?"

