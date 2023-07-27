Illawarra Mercury
Elizabeth 'Betty' Wynn celebrates 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
Updated July 27 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 3:30pm
She's outlived three monarchs and an abdicated king, and now Elizabeth 'Betty' Wynn has received a letter from King Charles III and Queen Camilla to celebrate her 100th birthday.

