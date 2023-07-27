She's outlived three monarchs and an abdicated king, and now Elizabeth 'Betty' Wynn has received a letter from King Charles III and Queen Camilla to celebrate her 100th birthday.
Born on July 26, 1923, Elizabeth 'Betty' Wynn nee Kavanagh celebrated her 100th birthday with her family and friends at the Bundanoon Club.
The third eldest child and the eldest daughter of eight children, Betty and her family grew up in Melbourne.
She then settled in Wollongong with her husband Roy, and three daughters Lorraine, Janice (deceased) and Kerry. She remained in Wollongong for 50 years, before moving to Bundanoon 10 years ago.
An avid tennis player from the age of 10 until the age of 87, Betty attributed her long life to playing sports.
"Just living a normal life," she said. "Playing sport, keeping active and walking quite a bit."
A mother of three daughters, a grandmother of six, a great-grandmother of 12 and a great-great grandmother of 20, Betty said she was proud to see her family grow.
"They've all grown up now," she said. "They're a good family."
Betty's daughter Lorraine Van Vuuren said her mum has always been fit and healthy.
"She always ate the right things, never drank, never smoked. She exercised by walking every day, even right up until the time she went into the nursing home three years ago.
"She also had a full driver's license when she went in there at 90. She's looked after herself and, and all of us."
Betty married Roy on June 30, 1945. Roy, who was in the Air Force, passed away 30 years ago due to lung cancer.
Lorraine said her mum had been on her own since then.
"She has always been very independent," she said. "She always wants to win at everything, like tennis and everything else."
Betty's youngest brother Bert Kavanagh fondly remembered the time he holidayed in Wollongong with his big sister and her husband.
"All of my holidays were in Wollongong with Betty and Roy," he said. "I was told that when I was born, she rode her bicycle in town to get the doctor.
"She was only 15."
Granddaughter Paula Van Vuuren said she was "so proud" to call Betty her grandmother.
"I have so many memories," she said, "The one thing I always remember is when you would visit us, you would put a $2 note in our hand that Mum and Dad couldn't see.
"It was always exciting. Thank you for being my Nana."
Born to Albert and Gladys Kavanagh, Betty's family came from Liverpool, England, and arrived in 1913.
Albert married Gladys in 1920 and had eight children, three boys and five daughters, of which Betty and Bert, 75, remain.
