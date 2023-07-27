Illawarra's flu and COVID-19 cases dive to lowest point this winter

The number of respiratory illnesses circulating in the Illawarra has continued to drop, with the total number of flu, COVID and RSV cases in the region falling to their lowest point this winter.
The latest NSW Respiratory Surveillance Report shows there were 255 cases of influenza recorded in the week to June 22, along with just 145 COVID-19 cases and 43 cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the Illawarra Shoalhaven health district.
These figures come amid a near 30 per cent drop in the number of influenza notifications across NSW, as well as reductions in influenza-like illness presentations to emergency departments across all age groups.
The report also shows there has been a decline in the overall COVID-19 activity, but a gradual increase in the proportion of presentations requiring admission to hospital.
NSW Health says this appears to be driven by an increase in those aged between 35 to 64 years.
Despite the reduction in the number of cases, health authorities are encouraging people who are at risk of serious illness from the flu or COVID-19 to book in for their annual flu shot or latest booster.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
