Illawarra's flu and COVID-19 cases dive to lowest point this winter

By Kate McIlwain
Updated July 27 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 2:51pm
A graphic showing the rise and fall of respiratory illnesses in the Illawarra this winter. File picture
The number of respiratory illnesses circulating in the Illawarra has continued to drop, with the total number of flu, COVID and RSV cases in the region falling to their lowest point this winter.

