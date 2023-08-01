Two boys, good friends, born nine days apart, playing soccer and cricket as they grew up on the grassy fields of Balgownie, as so many others have done to this day.
Running, throwing, messing around, not thinking too far ahead - certainly not to when or how they would die, 99 days apart, on the floor of jungles 7,000km away.
Killed in Action, South Vietnam.
A young Wollongong scientist who could not possibly have known at the moment his official National Service picture was taken, that he would before long die in a "friendly fire" catastrophe. But take a look at the eyes of this reluctant combatant and see for yourself whether he senses the sorry fate that may lie ahead.
Occupation: Metallurgist. Accidentally Shot.
This Thursday a more intimate and personal approach to honouring those lost in Vietnam will take place.
Veterans, family and supporters will join thousands around the nation as they aim to hold vigils over every grave or commemorative plaque for the 523 Australian servicemen and women who lost their lives in the Vietnam war.
The Vietnam Veterans' Vigil, co-ordinated by veterans and volunteers nationwide, will form a day of commemoration next Thursday, the 60th anniversary of when the first Australian "military advisors" arrived in what was then South Vietnam.
Less than a week out from the vigil a small number of the memorial sites have not been claimed by volunteers who wish to honour the fallen. None of these are in the Illawarra region.
The vigil was initiated by veterans and will honour all of the 523 Australians killed in, or as a result of, action between 1963 and 1972 in Vietnam.
The vigils to be held in Wollongong will honour four soldiers who died either in battle or as a result of wounds from combat and whose memorials are here.
It start from 10am at the Wollongong Memorial Gardens, with a flyover of a Caribou plane from the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society at 11am, and an event which will include a Huey helicopter landing at Collegians football oval in Figtree.
Private Maxwell Rhodes grew up in Balgownie and East Corrimal and worked a cadet metallurgist at the then-BHP steelworks while studying a Bachelor of Science at what would become the University of Wollongong.
Max loved soccer and cricket and along with his friend Donald Hill played both sports for Balgownie. "There were no better times than when the teams were together and enjoying each other's company just being good mates having fun," Max's family-supplied history stated.
Donald Hill, who played at Balgownie although his hometown was listed as Thirroul, was conscripted in the intake before Max. He was killed near the Cambodian border in June 1971, before his friend Max had left Australia.
Max's number was drawn in January 1970 but like many at the time he had been able to delay his call-up until his university studies were completed.
Once in Vietnam he was posted not to a reinforcement wing, as was usual, but to the 4th Batallion in Phuoc Tuy province - as close to a "front line" as there was in what had become a guerilla war.
Max was not there for long. Nine days later he was killed when two Australian platoons mistakenly engaged each other after a radio miscommunication, with heavy enemy forces nearby. He was shot by mistake. He had been in the country 39 days, and was aged 22.
Max's mother Claudia was devastated at the loss of her only son and blamed the army. She and her husband Frank moved to the Central Coast after retirement and are interred there.
"She hated the army," Vigil organiser Tony Cox said. "I would think that it probably caused her death to be earlier than it would normally be."
Tony Cox was not far away when the armoured personnel carrier (APC) Private Donald Hill was riding on was attacked. A convoy of three APCs had paused while on patrol in Long Khan, an area thick with Viet Cong at the time. A box if Claymore mines had fallen off the front vehicle.
"A soldier jumped off the APC picked up the box of clam mines and put it on top of the APC that he was on with another box of Claymore mines," Cox said.
"The Viet Cong ambushed the APC and fired an RPG rocket and the rocket hit the box. Both boxes of clamore mines exploded instantaneously and everybody on the APC was killed. There were seven people killed instantly there and Donald Hill was one of those soldiers.
"We weren't far away because, you know, we were doing exactly the same as what they were doing, patrolling and trying to find out where the enemy had gone because we were following tracks.
"We were about 500m to 1km away.
"It was very noisy because there was a lot going on - a lot of Australian infantry were involved in this business.
"But when ... the fellow on the APC we were on told us what had happened it just stunned everybody.
"The entire task force was just totally surprised by this turn of events because it was so tragic."
Donald had grown up in Fairy Meadow and was an accomplished sportsman. He worked at Lysaght's at Port Kembla until he was conscripted.
His son Anthony had been born while he was in Vietnam and he had been able to meet him on a five-day R&R visit home not long before he died. He left behind his wife Heather.
They will also be there for Sapper John Laurence O'Hara, a Port Kembla Surf Life Saving Club member whose James Dean looks had him very popular "especially with the young ladies". Instead May 20, 1967, he became the first conscript from the South Coast to die in Vietnam. He was 22.
As a member of 1 Field Squadron (Engineers) his job was laying mines and entering Viet Cong tunnels to disarm booby traps. He was one of five sappers killed by their own devices as part of a controversial operation to lay 20,000 "jumping jack" M16 mines along 11km including at an old volcanic crater named "the Horseshoe" in Phuoc Tuy province.
Tony Cox said this was "the biggest mistake of the war".
"It was horrible," he said.
"An officer ... happened to be observing John when he was tapping down the mine and the thing went off. It also killed another fellow, Gregory Brady, who was with him.
"By the end of the week five had died from the same problem. The mines were faulty. There were others killed later until they realised that the mines were faulty.
"And from that point onward, the VC worked out how to get these mines out, and they used it against the Australians for the rest of the war."
John's brother recounted the funeral.
"John's remains were brought back to Australia, and three weeks after his death, there was a full military funeral for him at St Stephen's Church in Port Kembla," he said.
"Reverend Leaske came back to the church to conduct the funeral. He also led the funeral procession down the main street of Port Kembla in the rain.
"John's coffin was carried on a gun carriage. The Surf Life Saving Association and several of his workmates formed a guard of honour for the march. All the Port Kembla shops closed as a mark of respect."
Private Russell Copeman had wanted to be a soldier for years before he got the chance - it was either that or farming. Even while deployed in Vietnam he was uncertain whether to take officer training or plan a farm.
As a younger boy school wasn't for him, be it boarding at Hurlstone agricultural college or walking to school where the sheep and goats now live at Corrimal High. Sport, surfing and life outdoors were his life as he grew up at Towradgi. He left school early then decided to follow in the footsteps of his father, a decorated soldier in World War II, and grandfather, an ANZAC at Gallipoli.
"Russ" served in the Citizen Military Forces in Wollongong before joining the army. His physical abilities and dedication were elite; he later trained for and joined the SAS.
Private Copeman was shot badly by sniper fire in January 1976 while acting as a medic, and "tail-end Charlie" on a four-man patrol. Horrifically injured, he was saved only by his comrade John Matten who carried him our under fire to a helicopter "dust-off". He was later evacuated back to Australia.
John Matten will fly over from Perth for the ceremony on Thursday.
Unlike many, Russell Copeman's family got to see him again before he passed, at the field hospital at Ingleburn. His wounds were terminal and he died on April 10, 1967, barely into his 21st year. He was the only SAS member to die in combat in Vietnam.
Vietnam Veterans' Day is observed on August 18, the date of the Battle of Long Tan in 1966, where Australian soldiers fought their deadliest battle of the war.
But as these servicemen's stories show, there are days scattered throughout the calendar which rank as the most traumatic for individual soldiers and their families.
Personal histories here also draw on information supplied by the Vietnam Veterans Vigil and the Australian War Memorial.
