The not-so-secret way to avoid long waiting times at Wollongong Hospital ED

We might be at a tipping point of sorts for some of the Illawarra's health problems. Fingers crossed we tip the right way.
It's now down to us, the community, the health system users.
Long has the Mercury written about the enormous waiting times at Wollongong Hospital, bed block was called worse than ever earlier this week by paramedics and the impacts on not just patients but also staff continue to hurt.
Today we shared news of a free medical service open in Corrimal which provides an alternative to Wollongong's over-stretched emergency department.
The new Medicare Urgent Care Clinic is to treat ailments, injuries and illnesses that need quick attention but aren't serious enough to warrant an ED trip.
Specialist health statisticians say almost 30,000 of all the cases seen at Wollongong's ED last year could be treated at a clinic like this.
If that's not staggering enough, imagine this - not waiting for the best part of five hours (the latest median wait according the stats) at Wollongong but less than half that. The average time between arrival and departure at an urgent care centre is between 45 to 90 minutes.
It sounds like a dream! But wait, there's more ...
Another state-funded urgent care centre, which will operate like the Corrimal one, is expected to open in Dapto in the coming months.
Action. Much-needed action which will, in the fullness of time, take the sting out of the situation on hospital hill in Wollongong.
But now's the time to educate ourselves on exactly what is best treated at an urgent care centre. Reporter Kate McIlwain has included a handy list of dot points here.
Health administrators reckon it takes "two flu seasons" for people to get the gist of such centres. Let's cut the the health workers a break, repay their dedication and work it out as soon as possible.
