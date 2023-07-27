A man who pried open the air vents of a Coniston factory with a metal pole before he ransacked the business will await his punishment behind bars.
Mitchell Peter Harvey sought bail at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, after he confessed to breaking into the factory behind the Mesh and Bar fabrication business in Coniston.
CCTV captured Harvey, 38, climbing over the boundary fence of the site about 7.30am on July 9, before he inspected some scrap metal boxes near the rear door of the factory.
He then picked up a metal pole and used it to repeatedly bash the factory's locked door. With no success, Harvey moved on to the air vents which he pried open with the pole and gained entry to the factory.
He then put a black face mask on and found a brown beanie on a shelf and put it over his head, before making his way to the office. About 8am, Harvey is seen leaving the factory by climbing out of the air vent and carrying a packet of disinfectant wipes.
A staff member arrived at Mesh and Bar the next day to find the office door wide open, with the building ransacked. Two tills were left open with $1450 in cash missing, along with a months worth of business receipts.
Police arrived shortly after and reviewed the CCTV which captured a clear picture of Harvey's face before he concealed it.
Officers raided Harvey's room at the Windmill Motel in Woonona on Wednesday and found the clothing he was wearing on the morning of the break-in.
He was arrested that afternoon and pleaded guilty to break, enter and steal in court on Thursday.
Defence lawyer Max Staples argued for Harvey's release, saying took drugs that caused him to lose his memory at the time of the offence.
However police prosecutor Sergeant Ashley Jacob opposed bail and said a full-time custodial sentence was inevitable.
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming refused bail and adjourned the matter to September 13 for sentencing.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
