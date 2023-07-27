'I was sick of the wing': No. 1 jumper feels Berry nice for 'Flash'

Coach Jamie Soward feels she's the most "disrespected" star in the competition but, for someone who does things at such break-neck speed on the park, Dragons flyer Teagan Berry's remarkably chilled off it.
To put it bluntly, she "doesn't give a shit about that stuff." Not that she doesn't appreciate the support of her coach, one who famously wears his heart on his sleeve.
He wasn't backward in coming forward to question how 'Flash' is yet to feature at senior rep level despite an NRLW try-scoring record matched only by Jillaroos star Tamika Upton.
If she continues to produce the form she showed in her side's season-opener, albeit in a loss, Soward may not be the only one asking the question.
For the 21-year-old's part, she's more concerned with making the fullback spot her own at club level than chasing rep jumpers.
"I know [Soward] sees it like that, I didn't really think I was disrespected," Berry said.
"It was probably just the Origin decision, he obviously felt that I was disrespected but that's why I love playing under Sowie. He's so passionate about every single girl here and he just wants to make us better players.
"Sometimes he gets caught up in the media and all that sort of thing and he thought I should have been playing, but my time will come. It's not really on my mind."
What is on the Shellharbour Stingrays product's mind is stamping her name on the NRLW fullback ranks, arguably the most talent-stacked in the women's game.
"I was sick of the wing, I was just sick of not getting enough ball," Berry said.
"I feel like I had the skill to be a fullback, Emma (Tonegato) was obviously in front of me last year but when she left that came up for grabs.
"The first conversation I had with Sowie coming back to the club he said 'I want you to be my fullback, I just need you to work for it'. I felt like I had a pretty good preseason, I got fitter, stronger.
"I had to prepare myself, because you're running a lot more, you need to be everywhere around the footy, you can't clock off. I'd go back to the wing last year and just chill out there for a little bit until I had another run.
"At fullback you're just constantly going, running it more, talking with the halves. It's very different role but I like it."
Berry's two solo tries were all that kept the Dragons in last week's defeat to Newcastle, with the Shellharbour product the shining light in a new-look spine.
It was the first outing for marquee halves Raecene McGregor and Tyla Nathan-Wong. Renee Targett also got her first start at hooker, with Berry saying the combinations remain a work in progress.
"I've never played with Rae so obviously me coming in at fullback is different," Berry said.
"Tyla's been awesome for us, both of them bring great leadership, it's just about building the combinations. I think last season if we lost the first game we'd be thinking 'oh shit, we better win the next game or we're stuffed'.
"When you have 10 games it's so much better because we can move to next week and continue to build that combination. Give us a couple of rounds and we'll be really strong."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
