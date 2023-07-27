A 73-year-old man has died in Thredbo after a collision with a pole on Thursday afternoon.
NSW Police were told about 12.30pm the man was skiing when he struck a pole on the edge of a ski run.
Surrounding skiers reportedly performed CPR on the man prior to the arrival of medical staff.
However, the man died at the scene.
The man's identity is unknown at this time, but NSW Police revealed he was from the South Coast.
Thredbo Resort said in a statement they were "deeply saddened" following the incident.
"Thredbo Ski Patrol promptly attended the scene and are currently working with police," they said.
"The Thredbo community send heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Any inquiries should be directed to the NSW Police."
Officers from the Monaro Police District established a crime scene and will conduct inquiries into the incident, police said.
A report is being prepared for the information of the coroner.
More to come ...
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
