Flanagan lands first recruit in returning Dragon Hame Sele

Incoming Dragons coach Shane Flanagan has locked in his first recruitment puzzle piece in bringing about St George junior Hame Sele's return to Wollongong from next season.
The Kingsgrove Colts junior debuted for Dragons in 2017 under Paul McGregor, playing 18 games across two seasons before shifting to Penrith. He managed just five games for the Panthers before rebooting his career under his former Illawarra Cutters coach Jason Demetriou at Souths.
He'll return to his junior club until the end of 2026 after inking a three-year deal.
"We're excited to bring a local St George junior back to the club, particularly one who is now an established and consistent starting NRL forward," club general manager of football Ben Haran said.
"Hame's qualities as a player and a person will make him a welcome addition to our roster as we move forward as a club."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
