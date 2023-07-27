Illawarra Mercury
Flanagan lands first recruit in returning Dragon Hame Sele

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
July 27 2023
Hame Sele in his debut season with the Dragons in 2017. Picture by Adam McLean
Incoming Dragons coach Shane Flanagan has locked in his first recruitment puzzle piece in bringing about St George junior Hame Sele's return to Wollongong from next season.

