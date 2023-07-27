There's a lot to play for heading into the pointy end of the Illawarra District Rugby Union season, particularly for those teams still in the hunt of finishing in the top four.
Shoalhaven, Avondale and Kiama have all but secured their spots in the post-season finals with four rounds left to pay in the regular season.
Campbelltown occupies fourth spot on the ladder but the Harlequins will be overtaken by Tech Waratahs if they lose to them on Saturday.
The seventh-placed Shamrocks, who still have aspirations of playing finals rugby, also can ill-afford to lose when they host Avondale on Saturday.
The Joe Aiona-coached Wombats head to Ocean Park in second place, but having not played a competitive match in two weeks.
Avondale have actually only played one game in the past five weeks, with three forfeits and a bye sandwitched between a hard-fought loss to reigning premiers Shoalhaven.
Speaking of Shoalies, the undefeated runaway leaders are hot favourites to pick up their 14rh straight win when they visit Camden.
Kiama play University in the other round 15 fixture on Saturday.
Meantime, Illawarra Referee's boss Adam Lysle said rugby was in need of more ex-players to supplement their referee ranks.
"We want to work together with the clubs to make the game better and we need more people willing to help by transitioning to refereeing," Lysle said.
His call came after he praised Glen Packer's transition from player to referee.
"We came to the realisation that we needed to target quality former players to enter the refereeing ranks. Glen demonstrated that he had the temperament and a connection with the game that would allow him to accelerate his progress," Lysle said.
"Glen has enjoyed some dizzy heights already since picking up the whistle with a first grade debut in his first year and regularly doing first grade in his second year.
"Glen was also selected for Country and State Championships earlier in the year and ended up ranking third out of the NSW Country Referees at the hotly contested Under 18s State Championships held at Granville on the June long weekend."
Packer said he took up refereeing a few years after he retired from playing, primarily because he thought the standard of officiating at the time wasn't great.
"Adam rang me one day and said, well, you've had a comment, are you prepared to back it up? I was and decided to do my referees course," he said.
"Ultimately I'm trying to keep rugby alive by doing my bit.
"Refereeing is few and far between. I think you have to have a good personality and good understanding of the game to be a referee.
"Some of the things that I like to put in my game is that ultimately the better the game, the less input I'll have to have. It's about sitting back and letting the guys do what they do."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
