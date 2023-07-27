Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Rogue deer on road causes accident at Kembla Heights

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated July 28 2023 - 8:06am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services were called to a car that flipped at Kembla Heights to avoid a deer on the road on Thursday, July 27. Picture supplied
Emergency services were called to a car that flipped at Kembla Heights to avoid a deer on the road on Thursday, July 27. Picture supplied

A motorist was lucky to walk away uninjured overnight when they swerved to avoid a rogue deer on the road at Kembla Heights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.