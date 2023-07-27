A motorist was lucky to walk away uninjured overnight when they swerved to avoid a rogue deer on the road at Kembla Heights.
The motorist was driving on Harry Graham Drive just before 9pm when a deer suddenly appeared on the road.
"They were travelling southbound and swerved to avoid a deer and crossed to the wrong wide of the road and ended up in a ditch," Wollongong Police District Duty Officer Steve Worthington said.
"They were picked up by a passing motorist and reported it to police."
Supt Worthington said they were lucky they weren't injured in the crash.
The crash comes after two large deer were spotted wandering the streets in Port Kembla earlier this month.
Robert Dick told the Illawarra Mercury he was seeing things when he came across two deer which peered into his car window.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.