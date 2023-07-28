When you're writing a biography of a musician, sometimes it can be hard to listen to their music after you've typed out the last words.
Keiraville author Jeff Apter has written books about AC/DC, John Farnham, Keith Urban and Silverchair's Daniel Johns, among many others.
Part of that process involves listening and analysing their songs; so much so that by the end, playing one of their CDs for fun is, well, not much fun.
It was a very different story after he finished writing his latest book, Don't Dream It's Over, a biography of Neil Finn,
"He is one of the few artists I've written about where when I finish the book I'm still listening to his music," Apter says.
"Quite often that's not the case. When you're writing about someone's specific for a long period of time and listening intensely to their music the last thing you want to do when you finish the project is listen to more of their music.
"With him it's different - I could quite easily go and program 20 songs today and really enjoy every single one."
Apter is certainly a fan of Finn and his work - including the lesser-known solo stuff that came out after the career high of Crowded House. So he acknowledges the need to avoid the temptation to turn into "a fanboy" when writing the biography.
As well as listening to the songs, Finn pops up quite a few times in Apter's own extensive gig history.
"I saw the show down here in November with Crowded House it was just great - there were 5000 people just going nuts," he says.
"And I saw Split Enz when I was 17. I snuck into a venue in Sydney. It was it was like 'wow, what a what a freak show'.
"It was unlike anything I've ever seen in Padstow before - we're not used to that kind of stuff in Padstow. I remember going home on the train wondering 'what the hell was that'.
"You've got these odd art school New Zealand middle-class boys with their pointy haircuts banging into each other on stage dressed up like something out of Picasso."
He had written a book in 2009 about Neil and his brother Tim - Together Alone - but was careful to make sure Don't Dream It's Over wasn't just an update.
Part of the appeal to write the book was because his publisher asked him to - it meant he could spend hours listening to all those Neil Finn tunes and call it work.
But there was also the fact that Neil Finn's career had kept going after 2009 - including a surprising stint with a reformed version of a giant from the 1970s.
"Since that book came out Crowded House got back together in a couple of different formats," Apter says.
"He's now got the Partridge Family equivalent of Crowded House with his kids [he has played with both sons Liam and Elroy] and then Fleetwood Mac came along.
"I thought that was really interesting. It was an unexpected last chapter - an unexpected twist at the end of the career."
Apter didn't manage to speak with Finn, which makes this an unauthorised biography, though Apter prefers the word "independent".
That word "unauthorised" carries with it the stigma that a book will be full of scuttlebutt and rumours - but there's not much you can dig up on Finn.
"There is no dirt on Neil Finn because he lives a far more honourable life than most," Apter says.
"He's been married to the same woman. He is a normal guy in a very abnormal world."
Jeff Apter will be speaking at the Friends of Kiama Library event on August 5 from 2pm and on August 16 at the Collins Booksellers event at Ryans Hotel in Thirroul.
