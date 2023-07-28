A Coalcliff man had a lucky escape after his car plunged 120 metres off a cliff.
Page one of the Mercury of July 29, 1953 told the story of Ronald Patterson.
Patterson was heading north along Lawrence Hargrave Drive around 9pm when the steering failed on his 1938 Chevrolet sedan.
As the car headed towards the cliff, Patterson leapt out and had his fall down the cliff stopped by lantana.
He managed to scramble up the cliff and was found by rescuers at the top staggering around and in severe shock.
His Chevrolet rolled down the cliff, ending upside on the rocks near the water's edge.
Police said the car had been crushed to just 60cm high.
In other news unlicenced fruit sellers who set up outside the steelworks to flog their wares to the workers coming off shift were warned they face prosecution.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
