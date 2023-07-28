Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wollongong man Anthony Rowntree accused of assaulting neighbour knocks himself out in court

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 28 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Rowntree faced Wollongong Local Court on Thursday. Picture from Facebook
Anthony Rowntree faced Wollongong Local Court on Thursday. Picture from Facebook

A Wollongong man accused of pushing his neighbour down a stairwell was so distraught about not being granted bail that he headbutted the wall in the AVL suite and knocked himself unconscious.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.