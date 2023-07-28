A Wollongong man accused of pushing his neighbour down a stairwell was so distraught about not being granted bail that he headbutted the wall in the AVL suite and knocked himself unconscious.
Anthony Michael Rowntree pleaded with the magistrate to grant his release at Wollongong Local Court after being charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm on Thursday afternoon.
The 40-year-old is accused of pushing his 53-year-old neighbour down a flight of stairs after he heard him banging on a nearby door in their Crown Street unit complex about 7am that morning.
Police will allege Rowntree opened his door, grabbed and shook his male neighbour as he yelled, "you f---in' c--- knocking so loud at all hours of the morning".
He then allegedly pushed the man, causing him fall down the stairwell and sustain a cut to his arm. Rowntree is then accused of kicking his neighbour above his belt line, and pushing him a second time as he attempted to get up.
The alleged victim contacted triple zero and police arrived shortly after.
Tendered court documents stated Rowntree told officers he was angry over his neighbour being a "pest" and believed he had knocked on his door, however denied the kick and second push.
Rowntree maintained this stance in court, and begged the magistrate to give him a chance, saying he recently turned his life around.
However Magistrate Gabriel Fleming, who noted Rowntree is serving an intensive correction order for an unrelated matter, was unmoved and denied his release.
Rowntree then lashed out and hurled abuse from the AVL suite, prompting court staff to mute his screen, before he headbutted the wall twice with force and fell unconscious.
He will return to court at a later date. A formal plea is yet to be entered to his charge.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.