A Barrack Heights man who took a large hunting knife into a violent Warilla street brawl involving several minors has learnt his fate.
Daniel Kakahi was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Friday after he pleaded guilty to a series of brazen offences committed last year.
The 34-year-old's most serious crime was committed on the afternoon of October 16 when a wild fracas erupted on King Street after young people made threats towards residents.
Kakahi arrived at the brawl with a 30 centimetre Bowie-style knife to defend a relative, and was filmed by a witness running towards the group of about a dozen.
The confronting footage was aired in court and showed Kakahi wearing one shoe as he skirted around the group and dodged a vehicle which drove away from the scene at speed.
Tendered court documents stated one of the victims was hit in the head about 10 times by an unknown co-accused under the instruction of Kakahi.
Kakahi joined in, punching the victim in the face, while another person threw a pink bike at that victim.
Kakahi then ran at a man who was attempting to put his kids into a car which was parked on King Street, and pointed the knife at one of the children.
The man grabbed Kakahi's arm, however Kakahi broke free and yelled "I'll f---ing kill you" before he swung the knife at the man.
Kakahi walked off, however the man was then ambushed by others, causing two of his teeth to be knocked out.
Meannwhile the man's child was hit in the head with a metal scooter. He was airlifted to St George Hospital with a brain injury.
Most of the group had disbanded by the time police arrived. Officers found a large knife sheaf near the scene, with fingerprints matching Kakahi.
Kakahi pleaded guilty to nine charges including affray, being armed with the intent to commit an indictable offence and being in custody of a knife in a public.
The court heard Kakahi was serving an intensive correction order for a brazen TK Maxx Shellharbour heist at the time.
Defence lawyer Analise Ritchie said Kakahi's involvement in the affray was on the sidelines, extending to him being at the scene and having possession of the knife.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Amelia Wall pointed to Kakahi's rap sheet which contains past matters of violence.
"The fact he was armed with a knife means it could've ended up much worse," Sgt Wall said.
In the months before the brawl, Kakahi was caught on CCTV stealing Versace perfume valued at $99 from Priceline Pharmacy Shellharbour on August 31, and was also busted forging medical certificates to dodge court dates three times during September.
Magistrate Claire Girotto sentenced Kakahi to 11 months jail, backdated to September last year, with a non-parole period of five months.
Having spent six months behind bars, Kakahi became eligible for release on Friday.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.