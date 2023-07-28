Illawarra Mercury
'He doesn't speak for council'; response to Cr Mark Croxford's call on The Voice signs

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated July 28 2023 - 11:11am, first published 11:00am
Kiama Council has weighed into the debate over Voice referendum signage, stating it does not share the views of Cr Mark Croxford. Picture: Facebook
Kiama Council has weighed into the debate over Voice referendum signage, stating it does not share the views of Cr Mark Croxford. Picture: Facebook

Kiama Council has distanced itself from the moves of a councillor to see Voice referendum signage removed.

