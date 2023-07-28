Kiama Council has distanced itself from the moves of a councillor to see Voice referendum signage removed.
Earlier this week Kiama councillor Mark Croxford had claimed the signage contravened NSW planning policy regarding electoral signs.
That policy limited the display of such signs to the eight-week period before an election.
Cr Croxford claimed the policy also applied to a referendum, only to correct himself a day later saying the advice he had been given was incorrect.
In a statement, Kiama Council noted councillors voted to support the Voice referendum at their July meeting - with only Cr Croxford voting against it.
"The views expressed by Cr Croxford in his recent press releases are his own and do not represent the position of Kiama Council," Mayor Neil Reilly stated.
"Only the Mayor and CEO are able to act as official spokespeople for Kiama Council, and it is only the Mayor or CEO who can delegate a councillor or staff member to be quoted in an official press release or interview."
Mayor Reilly said the council did not see an advance copy of the press release.
"This can create misinformation and confusion, as has occurred in the case of the press releases on referendum signage being put out by this individual councillor," Mayor Reilly said.
Council has noted the signage is not governed by the rules that relate to elections.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
