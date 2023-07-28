It was a sight to behold, as a pod of orcas were spotted off the coast at Batemans Bay over the weekend.
Diver Jayde Theodore was on fishing for tuna when he spotted the killer whales in the water, 10 kilometres off shore.
"It was the first time I've seen orcas in the wild," he said,
"We estimated there where anywhere from 50 to 100, but it was hard to say for sure.
"They were over a sort of a bigger area, about 10 acres.
"We were heading offshore and that's when we come across them.
Jayde said it was the first time he had spotted the orcas in the 25 year career he's had on the water.
"It's a pretty rare sighting," he said.
"It was pretty awe-inspiring.
"They were in patches, popping up here and there.
"It was hard to count them, but that's what we estimated."
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
