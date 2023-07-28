Illawarra Mercury
Deer rescued after being stuck between two Figtree fences

Nadine Morton
Nadine Morton
Updated July 28 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 1:00pm
Firefighters removing a deer after it became stuck between a concrete wall and a fence in Figtree on Friday, July 28. Picture by Fire and Rescue NSW Wollongong
What happens when the deer tries to jump the fence? Well in Figtree, it gets stuck.

