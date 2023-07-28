What happens when the deer tries to jump the fence? Well in Figtree, it gets stuck.
Firefighters might be more commonly seen at fires, road accidents and, lately, sinking boats in Wollongong Harbour, but on Friday, July 28 they were called to rescue a deer.
The emergency call was received at 9.30am to a home on O'Briens Road.
"A feral deer tried to jump a fence and in doing so got caught between a concrete wall and a fence," Fire and Rescue NSW Duty Commander Chad Wallace said.
"The resident tried to get it out but couldn't so rang the fire brigade."
The deer was so wedged between the wall and the fence, that firefighters were left with no choice but to cut away parts of the metal fence.
"Wollongong firefighters cut away the fence while reassuring the deer," Duty Commander Wallace said.
They used hydraulic rescue tools, often used to cut away crushed cars involved in accidents, to cut the fence and spread the metal apart.
"We didn't get a photo once it was removed, it was too quick, I think it was off to Christmas lunch," Duty Commander Wallace joked.
Earlier on Friday, motorists in Kembla Grange swerved to avoid a rogue deer on the road and crashed their car.
A week ago, on July 17, two large deer were spotted wandering the streets in Port Kembla earlier this month.
Robert Dick told the Illawarra Mercury he was seeing things when he came across two deer which peered into his car window.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
