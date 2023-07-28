The University of Wollongong is working on a plan to improve financial inclusion and help students deal with the increasing cost of living crisis.
The first step will be to understand how dire the students' financial straits may be, with emergency financial support, particularly towards food, likely to follow.
It was revealed this week that more than half of UOW students surveyed last year had experienced food insecurity - from anxiety about being able to afford food, to changing their diet or skipping meals. One in five reported having skipped or not been able to afford meals.
UOW public health nutritionist Professor Karen Charlton said there were some good initiatives on campus to help students, such as the Pulse Pantry which was set up early in the pandemic to provide free food to those who needed it, and a community garden.
But she wanted to be involved in developing more practical projects to grow or provide food around the campus, including at student residences.
UOW deputy vice-chancellor (academic and student life) Professor Theo Farrell said the institution recently initiated a project to develop a "Financial Inclusion Action Plan" for staff and students.
"At the core of the program is a commitment to take strategic and practical actions that can improve financial wellbeing for UOW staff and students," he said.
"This includes deepening our understanding of the financial vulnerability of our staff and students, exploring the role of the university in promoting financial resilience and wellbeing, and establishing a 12-month action plan, with tangible actions that aim to address financial hardship.
"We will work with staff and students to co-design what this will look like, however, it is likely to include emergency financial support, financial literacy programs and a strong focus on food security."
UOW has also established new scholarships available from next year specifically aimed at cost of living pressures, and 1,500 undergraduate scholarships were on offer to domestic students beginning their studies in 2023.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, male students and those not living at home with parents were most at risk at UOW, according to the survey of almost 200 students.
"Despite high levels of engagement with the campus food pantry, the poor diet quality of food insecure students suggests an urgent need for more comprehensive university-led interventions to improve support students' dietary intake and nutrition-related wellbeing," Professor Charlton told the Mercury this week.
The Mercury asked some UOW students on campus this week about having difficulty affording food.
Hem Kothari, Sydney, 26, postgrad.
"[Price] doesn't change like how much I'm eating or how much my intake is daily or on a weekly basis, but what I am eating might change.
"Sometimes I've reduced fruit consumption because like some fruits have gone higher in prices so it just like sets my budget off. Either less vegetables for meals, or go to ready-to-cook meals which are cheaper, like packaged meals. Or maybe just have fruits for lunch, for dinner, both the times. depending on the pricing is at the moment when I consume the meal."
Guruprasad Ajithkumar Rajasree, Berkeley, 25
"I definitely need to work at least one [more] shift so that I'm not going to cut off my foods, which was easier in the previous year.
"I usually keep an Excel file on whatever the expenses are that I am going to make so I have a file ... so I will compare whatever the prices have changed. I'm definitely not cutting out my food. I have to earn more to [buy] the same food."
Paul Isaac, Yarra Bay, 24, medicine. Lives at home with family.
"I'm pretty lucky so I can still afford the foods that I want to eat.
"You might choose to limit certain food products depending on how expensive they were at that time. Best example I can give you of that I can remember one time a couple of years ago there was a certain vegetable item, and it was just through the roof and I just couldn't afford to get it at that time. You just had to leave it alone, and hopefully in a couple of weeks time it would go back down.
"I think it also highly depends on how you were raised and how you grew up. If you're used to a certain lifestyle of living and eating and then that gets impacted. Some students don't have the capacity to change that and adapt to those new situations whereas others who have maybe grown up with challenges with food they're much better at adapting to different situations, so it's not necessarily as much as a burden for them because they kind of used to it from a long period of time"
Gabby Merinuk, Kiama, 20, sociology. Lives at home with family
"Last year when I was living by myself I found it was [more] affordable to get EveryPlate, those delivery boxes where they deliver you the meals you make, because groceries had gone up so much," she said.
"My dad gets more of the home brand stuff like dairy especially. I don't buy random stuff as much anymore like chips but I'm very lucky I've never experienced genuine food insecurity."
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.