"I think it also highly depends on how you were raised and how you grew up. If you're used to a certain lifestyle of living and eating and then that gets impacted. Some students don't have the capacity to change that and adapt to those new situations whereas others who have maybe grown up with challenges with food they're much better at adapting to different situations, so it's not necessarily as much as a burden for them because they kind of used to it from a long period of time"

