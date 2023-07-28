Rachel Armer and Nicole Riley are a powerful double act at the heart of an education revolution at Warilla North Public School.
They may almost finish each other's sentences, their parents might live around the corner from each other and they speak of "optimal attention spans" and "rebuilding neural pathways" but there's one constant - relationships.
The synergy between the pair fizzes out into the school environment - from the moment you walk on school grounds to the sheer delight of meeting a kindergarten class with exactly the same sass and spirit.
The holistic model doesn't begin or end at the school gate, rather it includes the community and allows them to come along for the ride.
Three generations of the McKane family have attended the school, including 71-year-old Sue who can hardly believe the turnaround.
"Yes, it's a small school in a particular environment but the opportunities afforded my grandson now are just phenomenal," Mrs McKane said.
"The feeling about the place is just wonderful - and it comes from the top down all the way to the support staff and the office.
"Who would've thought kids wanted to go to school so they didn't miss out on anything?"
And that is precisely the essence of the Warilla North strategy.
It started with Student Voices, a quick sticks topical video made by students for students under the guidance of a specialist grassroots organisation that uses art to build opportunities.
"The kids were writing the script and coming up with all the ideas and then they worked with Beyond Empathy to learn how to actually create it," Mrs Riley explained.
Then there's the art show that involved every student at the 130-strong school, the personal learning goals every student strives towards, the breakfast club, the all-school assemblies and Friday afternoon sport sessions.
These things - and even more data-driven strategies based around positivity and unity - have helped the school's once-problematic attendance rates.
Now the number of students from Warilla North attending 90 per cent of the time is not only better than schools in similar socio-economic profiles, but exceeds state averages.
A whopping 92.3 per cent of students attend 80 per cent of the time, and even more impressive is that during the "COVID years" attendance was a phenomenal 99 per cent.
Teacher retention, another crucial plank of stability in a school, has improved, too.
"When I first got here, I had two staff members that had been here for longer than three years," Mrs Riley explained, "and everyone else, it was a one-year turnover, really.
"And understandably, it was very, it was a tough gig.
"Now I think we've had our staff for four years, most of them have been four or more."
With the well-being component of the strategy now deeply embedded in the school's practices, the curriculum (which was never not a focus, of course) is in the spotlight.
"We're, we're starting to see that flow on now," Ms Armer said. "And yes, we're very, very proud of our academic results this year across the board."
The celebrations are regular, the messaging positive but importantly, as inclusive as it is short and sharp.
While the state will officially celebrate Education Week from July 31, you get the feeling it's every week at Warilla North.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
