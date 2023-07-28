Pensioner Carla Small is doing it tough, her rent's just gone up, she can't work and some nights she goes without so her beloved pets can eat.
The Barrack Heights woman is among the growing number of Illawarra residents who've been visiting the Community Pantry in Dapto just to help make ends meet.
The service run by Anglicare at Dapto Op Shop allows people to purchase a bag full of pantry staples for just $12.
When the Illawarra Mercury caught up with her in the pantry aisle of the shop she said Australia's economic climate is making life very tough.
"I'm on a pension and I live on my own. I've just got a few pets so buying food for them is a struggle," she said.
Her beloved pets - Cinderella (Cindy) the Maltese shih tzu and her two cats Jovi and Lacy are her constant companions during the tough times, but the cost of feeding them is high on her restricted budget.
"I buy Whiskers and it's usually $2 a tin, but at the moment it's $8 a tin at Figtree. It wasn't a multi-buy, it was $8 a tin. Nobody would pay $8," she said.
Desperate to feed her beloved cats, but not able to afford $8 a tin, Ms Small headed to the Reject Shop where she found the same tins of food for $2.
Some people have urged her to "get rid" of her pets, but she would never.
"I'm happy to eat toast for dinner, but I don't want them to go without," she said. "I really love them, I'd be lost without them."
Not only is the cost of food making it tough to survive, but the rent on her Housing Trust property is going up by $10 next month and it's money she can't afford.
"$10 is a lot of money if you're broke and I live fortnight to fortnight," Ms Small said.
Ms Small is hopeful that with more regular visits to the Community Pantry that she'll have a little bit more money left over to feed herself and her pets.
"You only pay $12 and you can fill the basket up. I searched online to see how much it should have cost and I got $35 worth of food for $12," she said.
Despite the tough times, Ms Small gives back to others who are doing it even tougher in her role as a volunteer with a crisis support charity.
"I was forced into retirement due to a back injury in 2015 and it's always something I've been interested so I did the training," she said.
"I really enjoy the role. Last week I had a tough shift and I thought why do I do this, but it's not always like that."
Anglicare operates its Community Pantry in store and on the road in Oak Flats, Berkeley, Shellharbour and Corrimal.
Illawarra program manager Nathan Moulds said the need for food help has jumped 40 per cent in the past year.
"The pantry is universally accessible, you don't need a health care card or a pension card to access it," he said.
Mr Moulds said the spike in people needing the serviced jumped as soon as government-funded COVID payments ceased in 2022.
"Now we're seeing people on lower employment, people whose rent has gone up and people with a mortgage who are facing significant debt," he said.
For more information on Anglicare's help available visit anglicare.org.au.
