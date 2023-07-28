Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra's cost of living crisis impacting Barrack Heights pensioner and her pets

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated July 28 2023 - 7:04pm, first published 4:00pm
Carla Small with her beloved dog Cinderella (Cindy). Picture supplied
Carla Small with her beloved dog Cinderella (Cindy). Picture supplied

Pensioner Carla Small is doing it tough, her rent's just gone up, she can't work and some nights she goes without so her beloved pets can eat.

