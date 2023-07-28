Remember the little engine that could? Now it's a little Illawarra school

It's really no surprise that the older you get, the more you live in the moment.
Let's face it, you might not have as many "moments" left as someone younger.
According to one a psychology professor: "Negative emotion is the purview of youth."
I'm betting the professor hasn't visited Warilla North Public School. Given she's from California that's a pretty safe bet.
What an utter joy.
And it's not just the superficial - though can you beat a nicely manicured school vege patch, beaming smiles from literally everyone you come across and kids giving you high fives when you say goodbye?
In the 21st century we know everything comes back "to the data" and so is the case as Warilla North.
This little school has turned around what wasn't the best reputation to be honest into a proud school community with its tentacles reaching deep within its student body and every level of staff. And has the data to back it up.
Attendance levels are up, engagement is up and so too are spirits. After the COVID years, its resilience could have sagged - instead it's soared.
Warilla North isn't the only school putting pride back into its community. Remember Amanda Kowalczyk at Koonawarra Public School?
And with Education Week launched on Monday expect to read more wonderful articles about the future, because that's exactly what it is - education today equals tomorrow's future.
At the other end of the spectrum, readers of a certain age may be familiar with the names Rick McCosker and Randy Meisner - one a cricketer of legendary status, the other a co-founder of the Eagles.
Who can forget images of a bandaged-swathed McCosker facing up to Englishman Bob Willis in the 1977 Centenary Test, while Meisner's influence of the American West Coast rock scene of the same era cannot be ignored.
Just like the kids at Warilla North, McCosker and Meisner (an unlikely duo if there ever was one) remind you to live for the moment.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
