Yellow Rock residents will vote for a new suburb name to put an end to years of confusion.
While long-term residents said they'll always call it Yellow Rock, the suburb is set to renamed either Yellow Rock Ridge or Yellow Rock Creek.
The name change is due to a double-up: Yellow Rock Rd in the suburb of Yellow Rock exists in both the Blue Mountains 2777 and Illawarra 2527.
Five residents stated an emergency services responder could not find them due to this confusion, according to a community survey by local councils.
Dick Johnston, a Yellow Rock resident of 33 years said he only learnt of the double-up when an emergency service provider was accidentally sent to the Illawarra suburb instead of the Blue Mountains.
"I didn't know that there was another Yellow Rock. I'd learn something new that day," Mr Johnston said.
"We've never had any muck-ups or mishaps ourselves, and that was the only experience of finding out there was a second Yellow Rock."
Earlier in the year the NSW Geographical Names Board notified the Shellharbour City and Kiama Councils of the duplication that needed to be addressed.
The two councils sent out a survey in April 2023 to the community to vote on four options to fix the issue: change the name of the suburb or the road, add a prefix or suffix to the suburb name, or dissolve the suburb into adjoining suburbs.
The majority, 68 per cent, voted to add a prefix or suffix to the suburb.
Some suggestions for the rename included Yellow Stone, Yellow Rock Ridge, Yellow Rock Mountain and South Yellow Rock.
A community survey has asked residents whether they prefer Yellow Rock Creek or Yellow Rock Ridge.
Yellow Rock residents Carolyn Weir and Dick Johnston are both voting for Yellow Rock Ridge.
"Yellow Rock Ridge sounds more exclusive, sounds nicer whereas creek doesn't really sound very appealing to me," Mrs Weir said.
"I can see confusion because we have a Yellow Rock Creek with water flowing through," Mr Johnston said.
Delivery confusion has always been an issue, Mrs Weir said who's lived in the suburb for 20 years.
When purchasing solar panels, installers accidentally originally took her panels to the Blue Mountains.
According to the community survey, 24 residents experienced delivery delays, and 19 had a service provider who was confused and could not easily find their address.
"There's a lot of history with people that do live here, and it's been brought down in the family, and so on. They'll always call it Yellow Rock," Mrs Weir said.
"But because this is all future residential. I guess that Yellow Rock Ridge or whatever name, they choose there's going to be thousands of people moving in within this area I guess this is the time to change it."
The April survey also included community support for a Dharawal name.
Shellharbour City Council stated that they will display both the new suburb name and Dharawal suburb name in any updated signage.
"A dual naming process will be considered with consultation from our Aboriginal Advisory Committee (Councils appointed advisory committee for local decisions relating to Aboriginal peoples) after the Yellow Rock name duplication has been resolved," the council website stated on their consultation website.
The community consultation survey closes on Sunday, July 30, 2023 and can be accessed on the Shellharbour City Council website.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
